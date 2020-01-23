Chloe Kae – “Misconception” & amp; “Recluse”

Melbourne singer Chloe Kae is greatest generally known as one half of the pop duo Kllo alongside Simon Lam, aka Almost Oratorio. Now Kae has a solo challenge too. Below her personal identify, Kae has launched her debut single right now, a pair of tracks that match proper in with Kllo’s melancholy digital R&B vibe. The Machinedrum-produced A-side, “Misconception,” finds her singing in a excessive half-whisper towards ghostly, piano-led backing. The B-side, “Recluse,” pairs an analogous vibe with UK storage manufacturing a la Burial. Try each tracks beneath, together with a video for “Misconception.”

“Misconception” b / w “Recluse” is out now. Buy it right here.