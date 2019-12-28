Chocolate expert and his family move to the Amazon after being promised 50 acres of land

As Britain’s main chocolate skilled, you may assume Angus Kennedy’s life couldn’t get any sweeter.

In any case, he has what many would think about the very best job on the planet, testing at the very least 200 merchandise each month as editor of a long-running and revered confectionery commerce journal.

However Mr Kennedy, his French spouse Sophie and their 5 kids, aged between eight and 20, have surprised their associates and relations by swapping their spacious Kent residence for a bamboo home set in 50 acres of South American jungle.

All seven of the Kennedys will spend ten days in Ecuador in February when they are going to go to three potential places – all remoted – for his or her farm. And if all goes to plan, they are going to to migrate subsequent summer time

The property has been given to them by Ecuador’s authorities in order that Mr Kennedy – who has been referred to as a ‘real- life Willy Wonka’ – can realise his long-held dream of operating his personal cocoa farm.

‘I used to be minding my very own enterprise consuming a sandwich one lunchtime after I obtained a name from Ecuador’s agriculture minister,’ mentioned Mr Kennedy.

‘He launched himself and mentioned he was gifting me 50 acres of rainforest in Ecuador. He mentioned they’d construct a home for me as effectively.

‘Naturally, I assumed it was a joke – I did not know if I used to be awake or dreaming – however then it grew to become clear he was severe. It was astonishing.’

Having seemed for a brand new problem for a while, his spouse was enthusiastic from the outset. And as soon as some important questions have been answered to their satisfaction – corresponding to ‘Will there be wi-fi?’ – so too have been the youngsters.

‘It is going to be a tremendous journey,’ mentioned Mr Kennedy, 55, from Maidstone.

‘It is a actual life-changer and if all of it works out, assuming everyone seems to be joyful, we can’t be coming again.

‘All of it appears like a fairy story. We’re a really hard-working household. It is at all times been work, work, work. However now I preserve getting all these photographs of leaping into waterfalls and dwelling amongst stunning animals.

‘It is a main alternative and an unimaginable expertise for our household.’

Sophie added: ‘It’s a bit scary and formidable to do one thing like this. A few of our associates assume we’re mad however they’re very supportive. We have lengthy considered doing one thing a bit extra with our lives and we have typically talked about dwelling overseas.’

Cocoa is Ecuador’s second-biggest export after oil and, although the main points have but to be labored out, it’s possible Mr Kennedy shall be sharing his skilled business information in an advisory function. ‘We consider we may also help one another,’ he mentioned.

A couple of weeks in the past he obtained one other name. He was having his hair minimize in Maidstone and needed to break free to talk with the nation’s vice chairman.

‘The barber did not consider me after I defined who it was,’ he mentioned.

He was ringing to introduce himself forward of a unexpectedly organized six-day tour Mr Kennedy product of the nation together with his 19-year-old son Leon as particular visitors of the federal government.

‘Everybody within the household needed to return however solely Leon had all of the jabs,’ he says. ‘He had been planning to go to Africa on his hole 12 months.’

There isn’t a doubting Angus’s enthusiasm. At occasions he talks with virtually missionary zeal and admits he’s possessed by stressed vitality.

‘Ecuador is a wild nation. It wakes you up and shakes you a bit and simply makes you’re feeling such as you’re alive once more,’ he mentioned.

For a while he has used his journal, which is known as Kennedy’s Confection, to make plain his ambition to run his personal cocoa farm as a means of higher understanding the issues confronted by growers.

‘I’ve been to tons of of chocolate factories all over the world and know all of the producers – they’re my associates.

‘I do know that facet of the enterprise inside out. However I do not know a lot about farming. I’ve met fairly a couple of farmers who inform me they wrestle as a result of the commerce is unfair.

‘They need to have the ability to promote their cocoa for the worth available on the market but it surely’s not potential due to the best way the enterprise is constructed.

‘There are too many individuals between the grower and the chocolate producer.

‘To have the ability to write about it, I need to have the ability to stay it and inform their story and report again to the producers.

‘So when the minister rang me that first time, he mentioned he had been following my story. Would I like a bit of forest? They are going to assist me construct the farm and so they’re constructing us a home product of bamboo, which shall be excellent. Leon and I fell in love with the place and I believe the remainder of the Kennedy gang will too. They love nature and animals. This got here fully out of the blue.

‘I generally really feel that life is what occurs in between the stuff you plan. After I advised my associates that I might been given 50 acres of Amazon rainforest, they would not consider it and mentioned, ‘Yeah, come on, mate.’ However now they’re actually .

Cocoa is Ecuador’s second-biggest export after oil and, although the main points have but to be labored out, it’s possible Mr Kennedy shall be sharing his skilled business information in an advisory function. The Amazon Basin in Ecuador is pictured above

‘A part of the rationale for the go to was to take a look at whether or not it was all for actual. We simply needed to go and see.

‘However once we obtained there, a TV crew have been ready for us.

‘I am nothing particular however for them it was fairly a giant factor to have the world’s main chocolate skilled on the town. However I could not consider we have been mixing with authorities ministers. As a household, it got here at precisely the correct time. Leon deferred his place at Nottingham College to review geography. Ruby is in her final 12 months of sixth kind and is at a crossroads and does not need to go to college. She simply desires to be an artist.’

Of the others, Lorna, 20, is doing a psychology diploma with the Open College. The 2 youngest kids are George, 13, who desires to be a vet, and Kieran, eight.

‘They are going to most likely be home-schooled,’ says Sophie, who additionally works for the journal. ‘However there are good colleges in Ecuador. We are going to simply need to see.’

Each Mr Kennedy and his son have been impressed by the bountiful fruit. ‘It is just like the Backyard of Eden,’ mentioned Leon.

His father added: ‘We tried to develop greens right here however with little success. This 12 months I managed to develop two raspberries, however squirrels ate them.

‘Over there, fruit grows actually shortly. There are bananas and mangos and pineapples galore. We do not have that a lot cash and it prices a fortune to feed our youngsters. A household like ours can get via seven bananas a day.’

Ecuador’s deputy tourism minister, Mariano Proaño, guarantees an thrilling tour of the nation in February that may goal ‘to assist them choose the place they are going to settle later within the 12 months in our nation, to discover the chocolate business and stay their dream’.