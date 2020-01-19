Chocolate pecan bites 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020

It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre

Not like most extremely processed wrapped snacks, that is microbiome-friendly. It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre, which your microbiome will love. Surprisingly, cocoa powder (unsweetened) is round 30 per cent fibre. It’s finest eaten after a meal as your intestine doesn’t get pleasure from little extras in between.

Makes 18

75g pecan nuts, very roughly chopped

50g mushy pitted prunes, quartered

50g ready-to-eat dried apricots, quartered

20g cocoa powder

30g coconut oil (not melted)

20g blended seeds

10g desiccated coconut

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Put all of the elements, besides the desiccated coconut, right into a meals processor and mix to a thick paste. Put the coconut right into a bowl.