News

Chocolate pecan bites 

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: | Up to date:

It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre

Not like most extremely processed wrapped snacks, that is microbiome-friendly. It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre, which your microbiome will love. Surprisingly, cocoa powder (unsweetened) is round 30 per cent fibre. It’s finest eaten after a meal as your intestine doesn’t get pleasure from little extras in between. 

Makes 18

75g pecan nuts, very roughly chopped

50g mushy pitted prunes, quartered

50g ready-to-eat dried apricots, quartered

20g cocoa powder

30g coconut oil (not melted)

20g blended seeds

10g desiccated coconut

  •  Line a baking tray with baking paper. Put all of the elements, besides the desiccated coconut, right into a meals processor and mix to a thick paste. Put the coconut right into a bowl.
  •  Roll the combination into 18 small balls then roll every one within the coconut. Place on the tray and pop again into the fridge for a few hours to stiffen. (Switch to a lidded container and maintain within the fridge.)

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment