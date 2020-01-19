Chocolate pecan bites 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal
It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre
Not like most extremely processed wrapped snacks, that is microbiome-friendly. It’s sweetened with slow-release pure fruit and filled with fibre, which your microbiome will love. Surprisingly, cocoa powder (unsweetened) is round 30 per cent fibre. It’s finest eaten after a meal as your intestine doesn’t get pleasure from little extras in between.
Makes 18
75g pecan nuts, very roughly chopped
50g mushy pitted prunes, quartered
50g ready-to-eat dried apricots, quartered
20g cocoa powder
30g coconut oil (not melted)
20g blended seeds
10g desiccated coconut
- Line a baking tray with baking paper. Put all of the elements, besides the desiccated coconut, right into a meals processor and mix to a thick paste. Put the coconut right into a bowl.
- Roll the combination into 18 small balls then roll every one within the coconut. Place on the tray and pop again into the fridge for a few hours to stiffen. (Switch to a lidded container and maintain within the fridge.)
