Chris Benoit Considered Retiring To Become WWE Producer

Chris Benoit’s dying and the tragic occasions surrounding that scenario won’t ever be forgotten. Over a dozen years after the horrible 2007 incident, his son David Benoit now desires to wrestle as Chris Benoit, Jr.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit mentioned that there was a time months earlier than his father’s dying when he was contemplating retirement.

David Benoit mentioned that WWE supplied Chris Benoit a backstage producer’s job in 2006, however he turned it down. Whereas Benoit was recovering from an damage, David revealed that he approached his father and requested him to retire as nicely.

“He was thinking about it [retiring]. I’m pretty sure he was. I wanted him to, f*ck. He did everything, man. He had nothing left to prove. All the boys respected him, office respected him. He loved WWE. He wouldn’t take sh*t from nobody.”

We are able to solely think about how totally different the professional wrestling world can be right this moment if Chris Benoit would have retired. David mentioned that he assumes his father can be nonetheless working backstage in WWE to today, or he might have gone to AEW.

