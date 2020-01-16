Chris Erskine: Can I say I took a polar plunge if the water is 58 degrees?

I attempt onerous to encompass myself with unhealthy influences. Retains suburban life fascinating, if you already know what I imply.

As the children get older, my mates develop in quantity. I might fill my life with them, which is likely one of the causes I’m caught in L.A. after 30 years. What the apostles did for Jesus, my buddies do for me.

The opposite day, a bunch of us took a polar bear plunge within the Pacific. We gathered at Verge’s little seashore shack in Santa Monica, despatched the children out to chip holes within the thick ice, then all of us darted into the surf.

After the vacations, it was good to be round any water that didn’t have a jigger or two of hooch in it.

“Vodka is my spirit animal,” I’d warned my sister on New 12 months’s Eve.

“Vodka’s not an animal,” she mentioned.

“But it’s a spirit,” I reminded her, and issues went rapidly downhill from there. We couldn’t get an Uber late New 12 months’s Eve, so we walked house from the bar at midnight, chased by our varied spirit animals (mine bit me).

That was December, when it was largely gloomy. Now it’s January, and the solar gained’t cease.

So it was the right day for a polar bear plunge, not too bitter. Boston and Chicago would possibly scoff at a polar plunge in 58-degree water, nevertheless it’s all relative. Moreover, we would have liked one thing to do.

Because the solar set, the horizon bought all bleary-eyed and tempting. I needed to swim to it — like in that previous model of “A Star Is Born,” simply swim straight out to sea, although I’d in all probability get run over by a freighter between right here and Catalina. Or swallowed by an orca. Or each.

“Your son looks like a zipper,” Ulf says after we lastly get out of the water. “You ever feed him?”

That’s proper, my previous pal Ulf is again. He’s bought his personal zipper, an extended scar on the jaw from his consuming days at USC, and that trademark Ulf twinkle he bought from his dad, Frank. Swedes, huh? Put them within the chilly sea, they usually mild up like eels.

“I really like your crazy friends,” my sister tells me.

“Give ’em time,” I say.

Moguls and film stars used to romp on this stretch of Santa Monica sand. John F. Kennedy too. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Instances)

Nonetheless, a pleasure to take this polar/photo voltaic plunge. Splashing within the candy sea appeared to energise everybody after lengthy weeks of vacation wine and cheddar balls. Even my buddy Bittner regarded a bit pregnant.

Sometimes, January is type of rotten. All the things tastes like cigarettes. There’s, all of a sudden, no music.

The opposite day at Starbucks, I watched strangers swipe at sniffy noses with their fists, the punch-drunk fighters of midwinter. They have been in all probability questioning in the event that they have been catching one thing or whether or not it was simply the cumulative results of that terrible furnace air, which smells like ft.

Right here in flu season, you would possibly suppose it dangerous that we plunge into a chilly ocean. However I think the typical Starbucks comprises extra germs. Espresso can’t compete with chilly saltwater in terms of placing a bit bounce again in your step. This 12 months, 26 idiots took the plunge, in comparison with 4 a 12 months in the past.

It’s easy: We run into the water, we run out once more. I gather the towels individuals forgot alongside the shore and scamper again to the home, the place a sizzling tub awaits like an enormous cauldron of soup.

If you already know L.A., you already know this magnificent stretch of sand simply north of the California Incline that sweeps right down to PCH from Santa Monica.

Throughout the Kennedy period, it was the location of the Western White Home. Peter Lawford had a spot and, by flip, so did JFK. The Rat Pack goofed round right here, studio moguls stored second houses, even F. Scott Fitzgerald had a home the place he hammered out screenplays between gin rickeys.

Some residents again then purportedly hosted orgies, however that appears written within the wind. Who can actually say? You don’t know the context or the pureness of their hearts. Perhaps they have been simply checking one another for ticks.

I attempt to suppose one of the best of individuals, which is why I’m nonetheless mates with Bittner and Ulf. We’d like buddies after we’re 10; we want them much more now.

And at some point on this similar seashore — on a moody winter afternoon when the ocean regarded like silt — Marilyn Monroe wrapped herself in a fluffy beige towel and took the final photograph she would ever take, proper right here, on the actual location of our second annual polar bear plunge.

So we’re toasting loads of necessary treasures at the moment. The solar, the ocean, the linen of a film legend’s hair …

Most of all, California.

