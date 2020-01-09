Chris Erskine: Cozy winter hangouts to slurp chowder, escape with a good book

I’ve run aground within the South Bay, searching for the perfect chowder and slightly nook the place I can nurse a cup of espresso and examine the superb print of the sports activities web page for many of a morning. When my neck stiffens, I’ll pause to people-watch, then crack open a brand new previous novel. Within the cool shade of January, I’ll flip up the neck of the too-thick cardigan, the final word bubble wrap.

All of us have to flee from time to time. What higher place than the seashore in winter?

Tip No. 1: Go away the telephone in your automobile, for that parasite will pull you out of the tactile pleasures of this stolen day on the water. Higher that the wind fills your newspaper like a sail or that you simply flip immediately into that stiff north breeze — the minty stuff that comes out of Canada, ricochets off Oxnard and tingles your cheeks.

Summer season on the seashore is so apparent. Winter beckons too although. It’s extra pensive, considerate, serene and comfy. As Dickinson famous, there’s a sure slant of sunshine to winter afternoons. You possibly can skip the sunscreen. No have to circle for a parking area.

In Santa Monica, you’ll be able to nap for hours in a cabana chair at Perry’s Cafe or hire a motorcycle and wobble alongside for miles to the marina.

You possibly can sneak a nap at Perry’s Cafe, 2400 Ocean Entrance Stroll in Santa Monica. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Occasions)

Higher but, immerse your self in an awesome e-book. After all of the bumping of butts and elbows at stuffy vacation events, I promise you a distinct kind of day — of poetry and wakefulness. Or, on the very least, some much-needed daylight in your clammy brow.

Tip No. 2: Deliver somebody to cuddle up with: Atwood, Gladwell, Patterson, Proulx….



Like me, the Small World Books in Venice is a dusty anachronism. Now 50, it doesn’t belong right here among the many therapeutic massage parlors and weed retailers. It’s a literary speakeasy. To get in, you zig and zag via a tiny entry. As soon as inside, this landmark bookstore offers a well-curated assortment of latest hits and previous loves.

Seize a bestseller, lay down your 20 bucks. For those who’ve acquired a e-book, you’ve acquired a pal.

Seize an previous sweater and a e-book. Forgot one? Try Small World Books, beside a busy cafe in Venice. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Occasions)

Simply north, you’ll discover your first winter conquest: Figtree’s Café, the place you’ll be able to linger for hours, the grub is nice, and if it rains, you’ll be able to duck inside the place the sunshine is yellow (like Paris) and the tables function white linen (additionally like Paris).

Café Collage is one other secure harbor in Venice, the place an overhang protects your sidewalk desk from the rays or rain. Café Collage has cracked concrete, beautiful capitals atop the trademark columns and a little bit of beatnik grit.

For someplace that whispers as a substitute of shouts, head south to Hermosa, the place the beloved Inexperienced Retailer provides selfmade hen soup for $5.99, which you’ll slurp down at Noble Park, a few half-mile south.

Seize some selfmade hen soup at Hermosa’s beloved Inexperienced Market, and head to a close-by park. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Occasions)

Proper subsequent door to the Inexperienced Retailer is the Bottle Inn, with a patio providing ocean views. That’s the place I discover Mariana Aguilar, who’s doing simply as we advise, stealing a day to learn and unwind, correctly alternating between a cup of mint tea and a glass of rose.

“I just wanted a quiet day,” Aguilar explains as she pauses whereas studying “The Overstory.” “I feel like we live in a city where you need to make a point of doing this sort of thing once in a while.”

Hermosa is a perfect winter pit cease, quieter than close by seashore cities and with a bit extra nation appeal. Java Man, simply up from the pier, is a superb cling, a 1920s bungalow that includes tables or benches, sofas or chairs. Don’t skip the turkey and egg white breakfast burrito.

Much less valuable is the rakish Redondo Pier, that includes an assortment of interesting seafood joints and downright dives. There I discover a steamy bowl of chowder at maybe the quintessential winter retreat: Redondo Espresso Store, on the finish of the pier and inside earshot of barking seals.

The parts are beneficiant, and you may loiter for hours. For those who didn’t know higher, you would possibly assume you have been in Gloucester or another moody seaside sanctuary in Massachusetts. On a grey day, the sky is indistinguishable from the ocean, simply numerous shades of metal — misty and pixelating within the distance, kind of tinseled.

The Redondo Seaside Espresso Store, on the finish of the pier, provides hearty chowder and a spot to learn or write. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Occasions)

That is the place to pen your novel, pore over the sports activities scores or simply veg. The turquoise cubicles are roomy, and I don’t know the identify of these filmy curtains, the type Grandma stored excessive throughout her kitchen home windows, however they’ve these too. If the fish are biting, you’ll be able to hire a rig for $9 and purchase bait (anchovies $5.75, squid $7.95). Drop a line. Really feel the ocean in your fingers.

By now, you’ve had a day. You’ll be higher at work, extra enjoyable with your mates, who will wonder if you’re in love once more — or merely drunk — for all of your zen.

Reality is, you in all probability ended your seashore day at Tony’s on the Pier, a jaunty bar/restaurant with pirate-ship atmosphere and lighthouse views up and down the South Bay. Head upstairs for one of the best sunsets.

In enterprise since 1952, Tony’s could possibly be your portal to a greater 2020. Truthfully, I’ve despatched you to inferior locations (Spago, for instance).

At Tony’s, waves blast the seashore 50 yards away. It’s a superb vista for learning a protracted winter sundown, pink as Cupid’s tongue. Be affected person. The sky gained’t actually explode until the solar totally sinks under the horizon.

Tip No. three: Don’t doubt your self.

Heal the bay? Heal thyself.

For, if nothing else, you’ve now “boxed the compass,” an historic ceremony for younger sailors studying their method. You’ve began the 12 months replenished, with notes for that novel or inspiration out of your favourite creator, who appears to sneak peeks at your soul.

You’ve additionally began the 12 months with the notion that whereas L.A. could also be famend for its sweaty summers, it’d simply be greatest proper now.

Along with breakfast or lunch, you’ll be able to hire a rod and purchase bait on the Redondo Espresso Store. (Chris Erskine / Los Angeles Occasions)

Worthy winter hangouts

Finest espresso (and bait): Redondo Espresso Store

Finest studying nooks: Figtree’s Café in Venice, or Java Man in Hermosa.

Finest chowder: Chowder Barge in Wilmington

Finest bookstores: Small World Books in Venice and Pages in Manhattan Seaside

Most interesting views: Tony’s on the Pier on Redondo Pier

More than likely place for spontaneous friendships: Gum Tree Café in Hermosa

Beachiest menu: North Finish Caffe in Manhattan

