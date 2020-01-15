Chris Farren – “Phantom Friend”

Los Angeles-based musician Chris Farren is about to move out on a tour in assist of his newest album, Born Sizzling , which got here out final fall. To mark the event, he's releasing a brand-new monitor, “Phantom Friend.” (No relation to Phantom Thread , however perhaps a little bit bit to a different fashionable phantom, judging by the paintings.)
It's a beautiful, heat music a couple of friendship that’s regularly falling aside as each events lose their frequent floor. “Maybe I honestly just don't care where you've been / Maybe it's better left unsaid,” Farren sings within the refrain, tenderly letting another person go.
Farren had this characteristically charming assertion to share concerning the music:
I’ve been listening to plenty of Destroyer and Belle & Sebastian, and I believe that’s fairly clear on this one. Not like, ILLEGALLY clear however I can definitely hear the affect. I'm normally fairly burned out on writing after I launch information, however this simply type of got here out of me nearly totally shaped. My good friend Jenny Owen Youngs came visiting on the eleventh hour and helped me repair some elements that weren't 100%, after which Stevie from Grownup Mother added some actually nice harmonies. And dang Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven) mastered it! Additionally, there was a cricket in my studio after I was recording it so I needed to combine out plenty of chirping. I can't discover the cricket and it's nonetheless in there. Assist!
Pay attention and take a look at his upcoming tour dates beneath.
TOUR DATES:
01 / 15 San Francisco, CA @ Backside of the Hill
01 / 17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01 / 18 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Mission
01 / 20 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Court docket
01 / 21 Denver, CO @ Globe Corridor
01 / 23 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
01 / 24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
01 / 25 Toronto, ON @ Monarch
01 / 27 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's Locker Room
01 / 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Mission
01 / 30 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
02 / 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Everyone Hits
02 / 03 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
02 / 04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Again Room
02 / 06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory
02 / 07 Orlando, FL @ Will's
02 / 08 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive
02 / 10 Dallas, TX @ Ruins
02 / 11 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02 / 13 Phoenix, AZ @ Insurgent Lounge
02 / 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
02 / 24 Brighton, UK @ Hope and Damage
02 / 25 Bristol, UK @ Trade Basement
02 / 26 Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria
02 / 27 Newport, UK @ Le Pub
02 / 28 London, UK @ Previous Blue Final
02 / 29 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
03 / 01 Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint
03 / 02 Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement
03 / 03 Kingston, UK @ The Preventing Cocks
w / Retirement Get together & Macseal
“Phantom Friend” is out now through Polyvinyl.
