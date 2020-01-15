Chris Farren – “Phantom Friend”

Los Angeles-based musician Chris Farren is about to move out on a tour in assist of his newest album, Born Sizzling , which got here out final fall. To mark the event, he's releasing a brand-new monitor, “Phantom Friend.” (No relation to Phantom Thread , however perhaps a little bit bit to a different fashionable phantom, judging by the paintings.)

It's a beautiful, heat music a couple of friendship that’s regularly falling aside as each events lose their frequent floor. “Maybe I honestly just don't care where you've been / Maybe it's better left unsaid,” Farren sings within the refrain, tenderly letting another person go.

Farren had this characteristically charming assertion to share concerning the music:

I’ve been listening to plenty of Destroyer and Belle & Sebastian, and I believe that’s fairly clear on this one. Not like, ILLEGALLY clear however I can definitely hear the affect. I'm normally fairly burned out on writing after I launch information, however this simply type of got here out of me nearly totally shaped. My good friend Jenny Owen Youngs came visiting on the eleventh hour and helped me repair some elements that weren't 100%, after which Stevie from Grownup Mother added some actually nice harmonies. And dang Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven) mastered it! Additionally, there was a cricket in my studio after I was recording it so I needed to combine out plenty of chirping. I can't discover the cricket and it's nonetheless in there. Assist!

take a look at his upcoming tour dates beneath.

TOUR DATES:

01 / 15 San Francisco, CA @ Backside of the Hill

01 / 17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01 / 18 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Mission

01 / 20 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Court docket

01 / 21 Denver, CO @ Globe Corridor

01 / 23 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

01 / 24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

01 / 25 Toronto, ON @ Monarch

01 / 27 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's Locker Room

01 / 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Mission

01 / 30 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

02 / 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Everyone Hits

02 / 03 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

02 / 04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Again Room

02 / 06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

02 / 07 Orlando, FL @ Will's

02 / 08 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive

02 / 10 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

02 / 11 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02 / 13 Phoenix, AZ @ Insurgent Lounge

02 / 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

02 / 24 Brighton, UK @ Hope and Damage

02 / 25 Bristol, UK @ Trade Basement

02 / 26 Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria

02 / 27 Newport, UK @ Le Pub

02 / 28 London, UK @ Previous Blue Final

02 / 29 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

03 / 01 Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint

03 / 02 Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement

03 / 03 Kingston, UK @ The Preventing Cocks

w / Retirement Get together & Macseal

“Phantom Friend” is out now through Polyvinyl.