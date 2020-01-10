Chris Gayle Still Has “A Lot To Offer”, Wants To Play For Five More Years

West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has swatted away discuss of his retirement from cricket quickly, suggesting he desires to be on the crease for at the very least 5 extra years. Gayle arrived in Bangladesh this month to play within the home Twenty20 league after initially voicing shock at his inclusion within the event’s draft, claiming he was taking a break from the game. However talking on Thursday, the exhausting hitter mentioned he was in good well being and nonetheless had “a lot to offer”.

“A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game. I would love to carry on as long as possible in T20 and franchise cricket as well,” he advised reporters in Bangladesh.

“Let’s talk at 45. I think that’s a good number,” added Gayle, who turned 40 final 12 months.

Although he has not appeared for the West Indies since a one-day worldwide towards India in August, Gayle saved himself open for the choice for November’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

“It would be nice. Like I said, the door is open for a chance. Let’s see what happens.” he mentioned.

“We have some bright youngsters ahead as well. I have left the option open to hear back from them as well and see if they want the Universe Boss,” he mentioned.

Gayle performed in a number of editions of the Bangladesh Premier League and is the event’s highest run scorer amongst overseas gamers.

He had his debut for the present season on Tuesday with the Chattogram Challengers, scoring 23 off 10 balls, together with three sixes in a single over, in a slender win towards the Rajshahi Royals.