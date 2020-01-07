Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million As Fires Continue To Burn In Australia — ‘We’re Still In The Thick Of It’

Celebrities proceed to be moved by the heartbreak presently occurring in Australia.

And as you may think, the continuing wildfires are hitting very near residence for native Chris Hemsworth and his household.

The actor and his brother Liam Hemsworth are each from Melbourne, the place the Marvel star truly nonetheless resides there along with his spouse Elsa Pataky and youngsters.

In an enormous transfer, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram on Monday to share that he’s donating $1 million towards the trigger. He defined:

“Hey there guys. As you’re well aware, the brush fires in Australia have caused massive devastation, they continue to burn. There’s warmer weather on its way [and] we’re still in the thick of it here. There is plenty of challenging times ahead… and what we need is your support and your donations.”

The daddy of three added earlier than ending his clip:

“I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping that all of you can contribute in any shape or form. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.”

Give the vid a look ahead to your self (beneath):

How may you not hearken to these child blues?!

Hemsworth joins the ranks of fellow stars and celebs who’ve pledged a big amount of money towards wildfire aid.

Fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman and husband Keith City donated $500,000 to rural fireplace companies. Per Us Weekly reviews, the Huge Little Lies star was visibly upset at a pre-Golden Globes get together after studying her nation residence was below menace. On Insta, she wrote:

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”

Whereas sharing an inventory of the way to present again, Pink introduced she had pledged $500,000 as nicely:

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️”

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo, and Kim Kardashian West are among the many extra A-listers who’ve donated to the trigger. Nonetheless, not disclosing the amount of cash being given by these celebs has upset some followers.

On Twitter, the KKW Magnificence founder responded to a critic who referred to as out her well-known household for seemingly talking out with out taking motion. In a now-deleted tweet, the Twitic wrote:

“nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny. @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KylieJenner @KendallJenner @kourtneykardash”

We predict we all know every part concerning the KarJenners, however that’s not the case. The momma of 4 shortly hit again:

“nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything”

Ought to celebs be disclosing how a lot they’re donating? Or is it the thought that counts? Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback along with your take.

