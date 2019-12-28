Chris Jericho Accepts Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Challenge For AEW World Title Shot

AEW and NJPW wouldn’t have a working relationship. Plainly Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi could be working a relationship out of their Wrestle Kingdom match.

Tanahashi not too long ago stated that since Jericho is Le Champion of AEW, he may simply beat Y2J at Wrestle Kingdom and open that “forbidden door” to AEW and problem for that title.

Jericho not too long ago despatched out a message to Tanahashi saying that he’s greater than welcome to come back to AEW and face Le Champion. He has to beat Y2J at Wrestle Kingdom first.

Particular message for @hiroshi_tanahashi & @njpw1972! On the point of fly to #Tokyo on my personal jet and I learn your feedback in #TokyoSports! And I agree…for those who can beat me within the #TokyoDome on Jan 5, I provides you with a shot on the @allelitewrestling World Championship! #forbiddendoor

Followers may get actually enthusiastic about this one. At this level AEW and NJPW don’t have a relationship. Some stars are allowed to work for each corporations in the event that they’re Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. We’ll should see if somebody like Brodie Lee (Harper) may also fall into that very same class afterward.

It could be enjoyable to consider it, however AEW and NJPW don’t appear near working collectively both. That being stated, if anybody’s gonna pull off forming some form of official partnership between the 2 sides it will be Chris Jericho.