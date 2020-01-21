Chris Jericho Announces Another Cruise For 2021

Chris Jericho’s Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea: Half Deux set off right this moment. The third voyage is already confirmed.

Le Champion will maintain a 3rd cruise. “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” was confirmed by Jericho himself. The plan is to set sail from February 1st, 2021 by February fifth, 2021.

The third Chris Jericho Cruise will take off from Miami, Florida to the Grand Bahama Island, after which they are going to head again.

We will solely think about that AEW stars shall be alongside for subsequent yr’s cruise. AEW not too long ago signed an growth for Dynamite to proceed on TNT till 2023. Now we all know the Chris Jericho Cruise isn’t going wherever both.