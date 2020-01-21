Chris Jericho Confirmed For WrestleMania Weekend Appearance

Chris Jericho is attending to do quite a lot of issues now that WWE didn’t approve of. It’s a superb factor he left WWE behind him as he set out on this present chapter of his profession.

It was confirmed that Y2J will probably be showing at Wrestlecon for the primary time ever. Wrestlecon dropped the information as Y2J was out on his second Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea.

He’s floating on his personal cruise ship proper now, however on April 4th, he will probably be at Wrestlecon! First time ever WC visitor @IAmJericho Extraordinarily Restricted engagement tickets accessible at

Chris Jericho will undoubtedly be an enormous attraction for WrestleCon. He doesn’t even do meet & greets at Starrcast as Le Champion of AEW. Yow will discover extra data right here.