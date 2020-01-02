Chris Jericho On Not Taking Himself Too Seriously In AEW

Chris Jericho has been across the professional wrestling enterprise lengthy sufficient to know what works. He realizes that the AEW World Title is only a prop until the champion carries their weight within the ring.

The Aquarian spoke to Chris Jericho the place he opened up about the truth that he usually pokes enjoyable at himself on AEW tv. He’s Le Champion and he is aware of what works. The followers have additionally established a rapport with him and there’s a lot of historical past there. So, you possibly can’t take your self too critically.

“You can never take yourself too seriously. Especially in this business. People don’t like that. Plus, if I can’t insult myself, who can I insult? I like to bust my own balls. People respond to that,”

Chris Jericho will proceed as a prime heel with AEW for the foreseeable future. He’s arguably the highest identify within the firm proper now and he achieved that standing by having a singular mindset concerning the professional wrestling world. He’s additionally by no means afraid to attempt one thing new.