Chris Jericho Questions The Count After PWI 500 Number #1 Revealed

The PWI 500 has been formally revealed for one more yr as followers all all over the world proceed to debate as as to whether or not the fitting name was made on this fascinating listing of the highest 500 wrestlers of the yr for 2019.

After a variety of hypothesis over who the winner was going to be, it was lastly introduced that NXT star Adam Cole got here away with the victory – with the resurgent Chris Jericho coming in shut behind him in second place.

It was confirmed that the vote was insanely shut, and because of that, Jericho himself is fascinated by realizing a bit extra in regards to the particulars.

No matter whether or not or not you suppose Chris Jericho is legitimately upset about lacking out on this award, we predict he’s identical to the remainder of us: we’re and we need to discover out extra, as a result of the PWI 500 is without doubt one of the most definitive rankings that we get all yr lengthy in skilled wrestling.

There’s no approach of getting round the truth that each males in query have had phenomenal years. In one other world possibly they’d be capable of wrestle each other, but it surely doesn’t fairly really feel like WWE and AEW are in a spot the place that might develop into a practical chance.

We ponder whether or not a jab or two shall be thrown in both route over this, if solely as a result of the 2 each compete on the identical evening on NXT and AEW Dynamite.

It’d be low-cost, however we’d have an interest.