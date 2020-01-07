Chris Jericho Responds To Fans Who Say He Got Fat

Chris Jericho has gained a couple of kilos however he’s additionally been packing on the muscle. He was buff at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and posed to flex for Tanahashi as they wrestled within the Tokyo Dome. Jericho has a solution to any fan who says he’s fats.

A photograph of Le Champion of AEW is floating across the IWC exhibiting Jericho getting ready for a flex. It didn’t catch him in probably the most flattering pose and plenty of followers had been calling Y2J out for getting fats.

Jericho responded to those followers by posting an image of his personal. He was exhibiting off his weapons and it was a significantly better image of the Fozzy lead singer.

“#FatJericho,” was the one caption Chris Jericho wanted for that photograph.

You possibly can test it out beneath. The photograph that began this complete #FatJericho ordeal is pictured above. Chris Jericho isn’t a junior heavyweight anymore, however he’s not fats by any means.