Chris Jericho Says AEW World Title ‘Is Just A Prop Anyway’

Chris Jericho jumped from WWE to AEW and loads of followers paid consideration. He quickly turned AEW World Champion, however that was not a situation of him becoming a member of All Elite Wrestling.

The Aquarian lately spoke to Chris Jericho the place he was very blunt concerning the professional wrestling enterprise. He stated the AEW World Title is “just a prop anyway.” What issues is the way you carry out within the squared circle. That’s what makes him Le Champion.

“It doesn’t work that way. I would never say that. The belt is just a prop anyway. The important thing is how you conduct yourself, how you work in the ring, and how you connect with the audience. That’s much more important than having a title.”

Chris Jericho’s subsequent scheduled AEW World Title protection shall be at Revolution on February 29th. A match hasn’t even been made official but, however it seems that Jon Moxley shall be vying to take that shiny prop off of Jericho’s arms.