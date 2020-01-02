Chris Jericho & Wife Renewed Marriage Vows In New Year’s Eve Ceremony

Chris Jericho is Le Champion of AEW, however he’s additionally a household man at residence. He and his spouse renewed their marriage vows to ring within the New Yr.

Jericho married Jessica Lockhart in 2000 they usually have three youngsters Ash, SiSi, and Chey. David Penzer despatched out a congratulations to Y2J and his pretty spouse as they celebrated this particular night time. This was fairly an unique event, however it’s important to earn your means into Chris Jericho’s Interior Circle.

Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their pretty vow renewal final night time. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at each ceremonies! Additionally nice to satisfy & hold with @JesseKage & his pretty spouse. Oh, and Glad New Yr!



This was a fairly cool second for Chris Jericho. Issues are going fairly good for him as AEW World Champion. We are able to solely hope they celebrated with A Little Bit Of The Bubbly.