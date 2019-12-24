The Hemsworth boys are celebrating the Christmas vacation in probably the most Hemsworth-y manner attainable: with a shirtless skateboarding competitors!

Chris Hemsworth shared a collection of movies that includes his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and five-year-old son, Tristan, taking activates a half pipe of their native Australia on Sunday.

Earlier than hopping on the skate ramp himself, the Avengers: Endgame star documented Tristan’s fearless flip, cheering on the younger boy as he fearlessly glided up and down the halfpipe. He stated:

“Here we go. Younger generation never wearing shirts. Yeah, buddy! You’re a little champion, Tristan!”

Liam wasn’t fairly as encouraging when it was his flip to get behind the digital camera and movie his older bro “at the inaugural Hemsy X-Games.” After Chris took an early spill on the ramp, the 29-year-old teased his buff bro by asking if he suffered from “back problems.”

However the 36-year-old remained unbothered by Liam’s playful heckling; he went on to simply skate forwards and backwards on one other run whereas declaring he had the “the sexiest style ever in skateboarding.” (We don’t disagree.)

The clear winner of the inaugural Hemsey X-Video games, nonetheless, was Tristan. Chris shared a candy black and white snap of him and his son because the boy ready to take off on one other run, captioning the pic:

“My little bloke is fearless #truelegend”

Gee, we surprise the place the child will get it from!

All in all, it seems to be like Liam is actually having fun with being again residence Down Beneath along with his household since splitting with Miley Cyrus in August. Earlier this month, he was noticed having fun with a vacation lunch along with his dad and mom, Craig and Leonie, whereas seemingly introducing them to his rumored new girlfriend Gabriela Brooks.

And whereas the Hemsworth boys have been out on the halfpipe, Chris’ spouse Elsa Pataky was busy trimming the Christmas tree — with nutritional vitamins, naturally!

The mannequin took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of herself placing bottles of Swisse Nutritional vitamins onto the branches of her tree, writing within the caption:

“No milk and cookies for Santa this year, just a bunch of #swissevitamins to help him maintain a consistent delivery run for all the good girls and boys! 😜”

We guess that’s how these Hemsworths preserve so match throughout the holidays!

Does YOUR household have any distinctive vacation traditions, Perezcious readers? Share within the feedback (under)!