Chris Morris Exhibits Stunning Football Skills To Run Out Batsman

Chris Morris, who was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stole the present together with his “elite footwork” throughout a Massive Bash League (BBL) conflict between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunders on Saturday. Within the first over of Sydney Sixers’ innings, Chris Morris produced gorgeous soccer abilities to expire Daniel Hughes. The BBL’s official Twitter deal with posted a video of the dismissal as Daniel Hughes did not make his floor.

“Goodness gracious Elite footwork from Chris Morris. Not ideal running from Dan Hughes and Josh Philippe… #BBL09,” the tweet learn.

— KFC Massive Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

The South Africa all-rounder shall be seen taking part in beneath the captaincy of India captain Virat Kohli within the subsequent IPL season. RCB purchased Morris for a whopping Rs 10 crore on the public sale in December 2019.

Within the match, Callum Ferguson received the toss and invited Sydney Sixers to bat on the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Sixers bought off to a poor begin as they misplaced each their openers inside the primary two overs.

The 32-year-old Morris struck in his subsequent over to ship again Sixers’ skipper Moises Henriques for one.

James Vince, Jordan Silk and Tom Curran adopted swimsuit because the Sydney Sixers have been diminished to 26 for six within the eighth over.

Ben Dwarshuis and Justin Avendano then placed on a 45-run stand for the seventh wicket as they have been bowled out for a below-par complete of 76.

Earlier the sport was stopped twice attributable to rain and the officers diminished the match to 16 overs per aspect.