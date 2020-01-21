Chris Packham: 7.7 Billion People and Counting – everything you need to know

Chris Packham’s tireless environmental campaigning has gained him many supporters, and tonight the naturalist takes to BBC Two with a particular episode of Horizon.

With environmental actions all over the world rising in momentum and lots of governments failing to behave accordingly, Packham takes an pressing have a look at the impact of a rising inhabitants on the planet.

Packham investigates the impression of a rising human inhabitants on the world in mild of predictions that the variety of people may attain 10 billion by the 12 months 2050.

He considers the steps that may have to be taken for Earth’s pure sources to assist so many individuals, visiting a metropolis in Brazil that’s on the verge of operating out of water and a group faculty in Nigeria that will current a attainable answer.

The present options contributions from main environmental specialists together with David Attenborough.

Radio Occasions reviewer David Butcher mentioned of the documentary:

“You come to this sort of documentary realizing that after you’ve seen it, you may’t un-see it. The results might embody a way of powerlessness, of approaching doom, however with little you are able to do about all of it, so actually – why trouble? Why not watch repeats of Mates, or stick fingers in your ears and curl up in a ball?

“Push these ideas apart. Chris Packham and his director Charlie Russell (who additionally made Asperger’s and Me) have produced a movie concerning the impression of the world’s rising inhabitants that, whereas quietly devastating, finds room for glimmers of hope. ‘Someone’s obtained to speak about this difficulty whereas there’s nonetheless an opportunity to resolve the issue,’ Packham says.

“There are no scenes featuring Packham holding a small baby. But there are powerful sequences in the suburbs of Lagos and Sao Paulo, and they avoid clichéd images of vast crowds or a suggestion that this is purely a problem caused by the birth rate in the developing world. The issue is (mainly) consumption: Packham observes that if everyone in the world consumed like the average person in the UK, we would need the resources of two more Earths to live sustainably.”

Chris Packham 7.7 Billion Folks and Counting airs on Tuesday 21st January at 9pm on BBC Two, and might be obtainable on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.