Christian Bale in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder

Sean Gallup/Getty Photographs

As talked about, there are not any particulars readily available about Bale’s potential function in Thor: Love and Thunder. However when has a scarcity of concrete data ever stopped the web from speculating till its wheels fall off? That is what Marvel followers are starting to do now, with a well-liked concept already beginning to take form: Bale may painting the central villain of the forthcoming Thor film.

An antagonistic function would not be out of Bale’s wheelhouse — he did completely seize the calculated savageness of serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho – and it would not be out of the realm of actuality for Thor: Love and Thunder to have a distinguished huge unhealthy, given even the little we all know in regards to the film’s plot. Since Jane Foster is about to take up the Thor mantle within the movie, it is possible that Love and Thunder will comply with the Marvel Comics storylines during which she does simply that. One such challenge, December 2015’s The Mighty Thor #2, featured Jane dealing with off in opposition to Cul, the God of Concern who simply so occurs to be the uncle of Thor. May Bale be up for that function? Maybe!

It is simply as possible that he’ll play another dirty-rotten dude — like Dario Agger, the rich CEO of Roxxon Vitality Company who took on the type of a Minotaur after his mother and father have been killed by pirates (sure, actually) and ultimately attracted unfavorable consideration from S.H.I.E.L.D. environmental agent Rosalind Solomon and Thor himself. The oldsters at IGN are behind this concept, in addition to the notion that Bale may play Gorr the God Butcher as an alternative.

After all, there are a selection of different characters Bale may painting in Thor: Love and Thunder – certainly one of Marvel’s many Thors, Beta Ray Invoice, is an enormous contender — however for now, with nothing confirmed, all we are able to do is sit and take into consideration the chances.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5, 2021.