Christian McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

Carolina Panthers All-Professional operating again Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Tremendous Bowl.

McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA, the NFL’s Salute to Service accomplice, and the Marine Corps Affiliation & Basis to ship Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the sport between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Semper Fi SgtMaj Luis Leiva at Camp Lejeune! Thanks for almost 30 years of service to our nation and being a part of the very best defensive group I’ve ever seen. Proud to current 2 tix to #SBLIV on behalf of @USAA & @MCA_Marines. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/so8jqkAb0R — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 22, 2020

McCaffrey this season grew to become the third participant in NFL historical past with a minimum of 1,000 yards speeding and receiving in the identical season. He’ll meet with Leiva and different army members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge throughout Tremendous Bowl weekend.

Leiva joined the Marine Corps in 1990. He has been deployed to Iraq (2006-07), Afghanistan (2009-10), South Korea and Japan. Since August 2019, Leiva has been stationed on the College of Infantry East/Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He has acquired a number of honors, together with the Legion of Advantage, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal with 4 gold stars, the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star and the Fight Motion Ribbon with gold star.

“Sgt. Maj. Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable,” McCaffrey stated in an announcement. “I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl.”

Leiva is a New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan. He plans to attend the Tremendous Bowl together with his brother.