Christian McCaffrey has a shot at history in the final week of the NFL season

Bobby Ellis, Getty Photographs Christian McCaffrey (22) of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the course of the first quarter of the sport towards the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 22, 2019 in Indianapolis.

Panthers operating again Christian McCaffrey may do one thing subsequent week that hasn’t occurred in 20 years.

The previous Valor Christian star is simply 67 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yards-receiving mark. Since he already has 1,361 yards speeding, he may turn into the primary participant since Marshall Faulk in 1999 to achieve 1,000 yards in each classes in a single season. And simply the third general, becoming a member of Roger Craig, who completed the feat in 1985 with the 49ers.

He’s additionally 215 yards away from matching Chris Johnson’s NFL document of two,509 yards from scrimmage in a single season. McCaffrey has solely reached the 215-yard threshold as soon as this season, a 237-yard effort towards Jacksonville in Week 5.

It gained’t be a cake stroll for the third-year again, who should face the 12-Three Saints, who’re nonetheless battling for the No. 1 seed within the NFC. When Carolina confronted New Orleans in Week 12, McCaffrey completed with 64 yards speeding and 69 yards receiving.

Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

Nuggets: New Orleans Pelicans, eight:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN, ALT

New Orleans Pelicans, eight:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN, ALT Avalanche: Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m. Friday, NBCSN

Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m. Friday, NBCSN Cheez-it Bowl: Air Drive vs. Washington State, eight:15 p.m. Friday, ESPN

NBA: Nuggets 113, Suns 111



Full story | Field rating

NHL: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights Three



Full story | Field rating

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Submit Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Three) runs the ball in the course of the third quarter of the sport towards the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Empower Area at Mile Excessive.

Broncos QB Drew Lock’s growth gained one other step towards Lions’ protection: Persistence

Every sport, house or away, win or lose, is a brand new expertise for Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Exhibit D was Sunday’s 27-17 win over Detroit when Lock discovered the worth of endurance, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…

Michael Owen Baker, The Related Press Los Angeles Lakers ahead Anthony Davis, left, and Denver Nuggets ahead Paul Millsap fall to the bottom after a foul by Davis in the course of the second half of an NBA basketball sport Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Nuggets gained 128-104.

“Catalyst” Paul Millsap performs by means of knee damage, boosts Nuggets over Lakers

Heading into Sunday evening, there wasn’t even a certainty that Millsap can be accessible after colliding with Jamal Murray within the remaining minute of Friday’s win over Minnesota. He would end with 21 factors towards the Lakers, Mike Singer writes. Learn extra…

Denver Submit file Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., left, and defensive finish Derek Wolfe.

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Is Chris Harris Jr. or Derek Wolfe extra more likely to play for Broncos in 2020?

Harris and Wolfe, nonetheless, are each scheduled to hit free company in March. Which of those long-term defensive stalwarts is extra more likely to return to the Broncos subsequent season? Learn extra…

Broncos Mailbag: Does drafting CU Buffs’ Laviska Shenault make sense in first spherical?

Denver Submit’s 10 hottest Denver Broncos tales of 2019.

Ranking The Broncos: Completely blocked landing by Phillip Lindsay capped run-game resurgence.

Vote to determine Colorado’s greatest ski space within the remaining spherical of our championships.

For NFL moms, “injury is at the forefront of your mind.”

Sports activities betting big DraftKings to go public, plans merger.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays conform to $80 million, Four-year deal, AP supply says.

No. 27

The place the CU Buffs males’s basketball workforce ranks on this week’s AP faculty basketball ballot after upsetting then-No. 13-ranked Dayton. Learn extra…

Andy Brownbill, The Related Press USA workforce’s Patrick Reed, left, and captain Tiger Woods smile throughout a follow session forward of the President’s Cup Golf match in Melbourne, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Festivus 2019: The airing of grievances, sports activities version

Prior to now 12 months, I’ve been upset with a lot of issues within the sports activities world. I’ve a number of issues with groups, athletes, and mascots. Now, you’re gonna hear about it, Jeff Bailey writes. Learn extra…

