Christian McCaffrey is 3rd in NFL history to post 1,000-1,000 season

Christian McCaffrey made historical past on Sunday.

The Panthers operating again — and former Valor Christian star — grew to become simply the third participant in NFL historical past to file 1,000 yards dashing and 1,000 yards receiving in the identical 12 months. He joins Marshall Faulk (1999) and Roger Craig (1985) as the one gamers to achieve the mark.

McCaffrey entered the sport in opposition to the Saints needing 67 yards receiving to achieve 1,000.

McCaffrey additionally joined Saints receiver Michael Thomas as the one gamers in NFL historical past with 300-plus receptions of their first three seasons.