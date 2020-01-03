News

Christian McCaffrey, Justin Simmons named to AP’s NFL All-Pro teams

January 3, 2020
Justin Simmons won’t have been adequate for Professional Bowl voters, however The Related Press’ writers deemed him worthy of NFL All-Professional standing.

Simmons, maybe essentially the most notable snub in Professional Bowl voting this season, was the lone Bronco to earn All-Professional honors with the security being named a second-team All-Professional decide on Friday.

He wasn’t the one Colorado connection on one of many groups, both.

Valor Christian alum Christian McCaffrey was named a first-team All-Professional at working again and “flex,” whereas former Broncos exterior linebacker Shaq Barrett was a second-team decide as an edge rusher. Broncos Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. additionally acquired votes.

The AP’s 2019 NFL All-Professional workforce was chosen by a nationwide panel of 50 media members. Right here’s the total workforce:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Working Again — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight Finish — George Kittle, San Francisco

Huge Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Sort out — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Proper Sort out — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Proper Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Heart — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Inside Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Again — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas Metropolis; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Particular Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Working Again — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight Finish — Travis Kelce, Kansas Metropolis

Huge Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Sort out — David Bakhtiari, Inexperienced Bay

Proper Sort out — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas Metropolis

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Proper Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Heart — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Inside Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas Metropolis

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Means, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas Metropolis

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Particular Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Grey, New Orleans

Outcomes of AP NFL All-Professional balloting

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 47; Russell Wilson, Seattle, three.

Working Backs

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 27; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 20; Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 2; Dalvin Prepare dinner, Minnesota, 1.

Tight Finish

George Kittle, San Francisco, 33; Travis Kelce, Kansas Metropolis, 17.

Huge Receivers

Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 50; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 18; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 16; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 14; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; Julian Edelman, New England, 1.

Flex

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 18; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 7; Travis Kelce, Kansas Metropolis, 6; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 5; Aaron Jones, Inexperienced Bay, three; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, three; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 2; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Dalvin Prepare dinner, Minnesota, 1; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; George Kittle, San Francisco, 1; Darren Waller, Oakland, 1.

Left Sort out

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore, 42; David Bakhtiari, Inexperienced Bay, 5; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Proper Sort out

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 30; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas Metropolis, 13; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, three; Trent Brown, Oakland, 2; La’el Collins, Dallas, 1; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1.

Left Guards

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 44; Joe Thuney, New England, three; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, three;

Proper Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 24; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 16; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 9; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 1.

Heart

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 29; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 9; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 2; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, four; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 2; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 2.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Chandler Jones, Arizona, 32; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 22; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 18; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 12; Za’Darius Smith, Inexperienced Bay, 9; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, four; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 2; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Inside Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 49; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 23; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 11; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco, 7; Chris Jones, Kansas Metropolis, 5; Jordan Phillips, Buffalo, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 1; Frank Clark, Kansas Metropolis, 1; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 1.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 32; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 18; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 18; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 17; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 11; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 11; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Fred Warner, San Francisco, 6; Blake Martinez, Inexperienced Bay, four; D’onta Hightower, New England, four; Jamie Collins, New England, three; Kyle Van Noy, New England, three; Chandler Jones, Arizona, 2; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 2; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Za’Darius Smith, Inexperienced Bay, 1; Von Miller, Denver, 1; Matthew Judon, Baltimore, 1; Jaylon Smith, Dallas, 1; Joe Schobert, Cleveland, 1; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 1.

Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore, New England, 50; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 38; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 10; Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 28; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 27; Justin Simmons, Denver, 9; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas Metropolis, eight; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 7; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 7; Devin McCourty, New England, four; Budda Baker, Arizona, four; Earl Thomas, Seattle, three; Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh, 1; Anthony Harris, Minnesota, 1; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1.

Defensive Again

Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 7; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 7; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas Metropolis, 7; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 5; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, four; Logan Ryan, Tennessee, four; Jonathan Jones, New England, three; J.C. Jackson, New England, 2; Ok’Waun Williams, San Francisco, 2; Devin McCourty New England, 2; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 1; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis, 1; Justin Simmons, Denver, 1; Tramon Williams, Inexperienced Bay, 1; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 34; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville, 11; Wil Lutz, New Orleans, three; Harrison Butker, Kansas Metropolis, 2.

Punter

Brett Kern, Tennessee, 34; Tress Means, Washington, 13; Bryan Anger, Houston, 2; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 1.

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 39; Mecole Hardman, Kansas Metropolis, four; Deontae Harris, New Orleans, 2; Jamal Agnew, Detroit, 2; Brandon Wilson, Cincinnati, 2; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1.

x-Punt Returner

Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 29; Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh, 12; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, four; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 2; Mecole Hardman, Kansas Metropolis, 1; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 1.

Particular Teamer

Matthew Slater, New England, 37; J.T. Grey, New Orleans, three; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, three; Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 1; Nate Ebner, New England, 1; Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 1; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

x-One voter didn’t choose a punt returner.

