Christian Michel’s Plea For Action Against Probe Agency Dismissed

The applying had additionally sought initiation of prison contempt proceedings in opposition to ED and CBI officers.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court docket has dismissed an utility filed by intermediary Christian Michel, arrested within the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper rip-off case, searching for an inquiry into Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI officers assembly him in Tihar jail with out its permission.

“I do not find any illegality on the part of ED/CBI officials who visited Tihar Jail on October 22, 2019 on the direction of Ministry of External Affairs to enable the accused to have Consular access,” particular Decide Arvind Kumar mentioned.

Michel had moved the court docket searching for inquiry to be performed into the entry of company officers into the jail with out searching for prior permission from the court docket.

He alleged that the company officers searched his belongings throughout the go to of a British Consular in Tihar on October 22.

On the contentions, the court docket had earlier directed the jail authorities to submit a report concerning their go to.

The businesses opposed the applying, terming it “not maintainable” and mentioned that was liable to be dismissed because it was “an attempt on the part of the accused to sensitize the case of the applicant.”

It submitted that Michel was is making an attempt to pressurise and arm twist the businesses with the ulterior motive.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22, 2018 in reference to the Rs three,600-crore rip-off case regarding the acquisition of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

On January 5, Michel was despatched to judicial custody within the ED case. He’s additionally lodged in judicial custody within the CBI case associated to the rip-off.

Michel is among the many three alleged middlemen being probed within the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.