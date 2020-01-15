Christian School Allegedly Expels Teen Over A ‘Gay’ Rainbow Shirt & Birthday Cake

Homophobes’ conflict on cake is getting extra ludicrous by the day.

In line with The Courier Journal, a Christian college in Louisville, Kentucky expelled a scholar final week after college officers allegedly found the teenager had celebrated her birthday with a rainbow-themed cake. Sure, significantly.

Kimberly Alford instructed the information outlet that her 15-year-old daughter (above) was a freshman at Whitefield Academy, a personal college serving college students in preschool by means of 12th grade, till January 6, when she obtained an electronic mail explaining her daughter was being kicked out “immediately due to a post on social media.”

The put up in query apparently featured a photograph that Alford posted to her Fb web page in late December displaying her daughter celebrating her birthday at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. Within the pic, the teenager was sporting a sweater that includes a (gasp!) rainbow design and, much more blasphemously, sitting in entrance of a colourful, rainbow-themed cake.

Associated: Homosexual Soldier Says Prince Harry Saved Him From Homophobic Military Abuse

Alford mentioned a involved college affiliate shared the Fb picture with Whitefield Academy officers. In response, Head of Faculty Bruce Jacobson instructed the mom that the picture of her daughter celebrating her birthday “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs,” and follows two years of “lifestyle violations.”

As lots of our readers will know, the rainbow flag is used as a logo of LGBTQ satisfaction. However Alford mentioned her daughter isn’t even homosexual: the cake, based on her, was actually only a enjoyable dessert designed with “assorted colors.”

She added:

“I just feel like it’s a label (school officials) have put on her. Just because I’m wearing a rainbow doesn’t mean I’m gay.”

The mom mentioned her daughter wears “tomboy-type clothing” sometimes and has all the time been athletic, however mentioned the picture of her with the rainbow cake and shirt “meant nothing,” insisting:

“She did nothing wrong.”

Whitefield’s Head of Faculty begs to vary, nonetheless. Jacobson instructed The Courier Journal the expulsion got here after “two years of continuous violations of our student code of conduct.” Whereas he wouldn’t say whether or not the rainbow cake picture performed a task of their choice, he famous the lady had confronted “a progression of discipline,” including:

“All the families of students know that they have expectations they need to (follow). We always try to work with families over a period of time.”

Alford admitted she and her daughter met with officers final October after a college disciplinary officer discovered Juul pods within the teen’s backpack. After the assembly, everybody agreed that the lady “would be on probation,” she mentioned, persevering with:

“Any other behavior issues could cause her to be expelled. Since October, there have been no disciplinary issues. There have been no academic issues. There has been nothing.”

Apart from that sinful cake picture, in fact.

Whitefield Academy’s father or mother/scholar handbook does state that prime college college students might face expulsion “when there is a serious departure from the school’s guidelines” for scholar conduct, which, based on a piece on scholar conduct, is anticipated “to be Christ-like.”

Associated: Homosexual Jesus Christmas Particular Creators Reply After Struggling Bottle Bomb Assault

The handbook continues:

“On occasion, the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home may be counter or in opposition to the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to, sexual immorality, homosexual orientation or the inability to support Biblical standards of right and wrong… In such cases, the school reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student.”

Alford mentioned Jacobson instructed her the cake and sweater “just kind of represents gay pride” and that she “should have refused the cake.” So whereas officers didn’t say it outright, it actually sounds just like the rainbow cake was the explanation the teenager was expelled.

As for her daughter, Alford mentioned the lady is now attending a public college and shifting on from the academy she had attended since sixth grade. Fortunately, she revealed that help from her associates at Whitefield and a few within the college neighborhood has been “overwhelming.” She shared:

“She’s adjusting really well, but she also seems stressed and overwhelmed at times. I felt like (Whitefield Academy) had a positive impact on her, but I just feel like those religious beliefs they are imposing now are very judgmental. That’s not what I wanted for her.”

We expect getting expelled from that place was the healthiest factor that might’ve occurred to her.