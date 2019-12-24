Christians attend service at church in Sri Lanka to mark first Christmas since Easter terror attack

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Christians have attended a poignant service at St Anthony’s Shrine in Sri Lanka to mark the primary Christmas because the Easter Sunday suicide bombing which left 54 worshippers lifeless.

Police and armed forces personnel stood guard outdoors the church in Colombo which was the scene of a jihadist suicide bomber’s carnage throughout the Easter Sunday mass on April 21.

It was amongst three church buildings which had been focused and three luxurious lodges within the industrial capital Colombo. A complete of 257 had been killed and greater than 500 injured by seven jihadist bombers.

The assaults focused overseas vacationers within the metropolis in addition to the Christian inhabitants.

The church was renovated by the Sri Lankan Navy and re-opened to the trustworthy in June the place Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith gave a particular service for the victims.

Christians make up seven % of the 21 million inhabitants within the tropical island.

