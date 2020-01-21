Christine Keeler said sex with John Profumo was ‘more like a rape – but a smiling one’

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

English mannequin Christine Keeler stated intercourse with former secretary of state John Profumo had been ‘extra like a rape’, as new audio tapes have emerged after 35 years.

Keeler rocked the British institution when it was found that she had been having an affair with Profumo, who on the time was a married authorities minister.

Keeler had additionally been concerned with Russian diplomat Yevgeny Ivanov.

New tapes, which draw on greater than 20 hours of dialog between Keeler and Scotland Yard officers reveal that Keeler had felt Profumo had ‘got here on very robust’.

Through the tapes, which will likely be broadcast as a part of a documentary on the BBC, Keeler, the mannequin on the centre of the 1963 scandal, describes the now notorious pool social gathering at Cliveden Home in Buckinghamshire, the place she first met Profumo.

She stated Profumo hadn’t been capable of take his eyes off her on the social gathering and that he had come over and requested her for her quantity.

On the time she had been staying at a home in Marylebone which had belonged to osteopath Stephen Ward.

She had been dwelling there lease free and stated that Ward had ‘pushed her’ to go to the pool social gathering.

‘I did not actually need to go however Stephen pushed it. In any case he was the battle minister. And anyway I went. He got here on very robust. I imply extra like a rape, but it surely was a smiling one.’

After the scandal emerged Scotland Yard had assembled a workforce to ‘discover filth’ on Ward.

As a part of this course of they interviewed Keeler 24 occasions, till she gave police the proof they wanted to arrest him, The Instances reported.

Officers managed to construct a case, portray him as a ‘image of of Britain happening the drain’.

In a single interview, Keeler claimed that Scotland Yard had threatened her, allegedly instructing her that if she did not signal an announcement she could be ‘going to the dock with Stephen’.

‘I knew then it was Stephen or me. It was all bent. They knew they usually pressured me to lie’, she stated.

The nation was gripped by the revelation that the Secretary of State for Conflict, 46-year-old Profumo, had had an extramarital affair with Keeler, a 19-year-old woman who had as soon as labored as a dancer in a seedy Soho nightclub, and Ward was the person who had launched them.

To make issues worse, Profumo was romancing Keeler at a time when she was additionally allegedly sleeping with Ivanov.

The newly uncovered tapes additionally embody excerpts from Keeler’s good friend Mandy Rice-Davies. Rice-Davies was a mannequin who was additionally implicated within the scandal.

She had been interviewed in 1984 for the movie Scandal and the recordings made have by no means been used earlier than.

A lot of the documentary centres on the idea that Ward had been used as a scapegoat for Profumo.

It’s introduced by journalist Tom Mangold who had beforehand lined the story as a younger reporter.

