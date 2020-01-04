Christine Keeler’s son reveals to JAN MOIR the one slur that dogged her to her grave 

Christine Keeler died in 2017 on the age of 75, the tip of a life freighted with scandal and intrigue until the final gasp. She had been in a care house in Kent, affected by continual obstructive pulmonary illness.

Her son Seymour Platt believes this was a legacy of her lifelong fondness for smoking somewhat leisure hashish, on occasion.

‘In contrast to in a cigarette, there are not any filters in a joint. Straight down into the lungs, proper?’ he says. He final noticed her 4 days earlier than she died, when he visited from his house in Eire, the place he lives together with his spouse and ten-year-old daughter.

Christine had placed on make-up for his go to, a courageous face for her boy, however beneath the lipstick and rouge she appeared ailing and gaunt. The good great thing about her youth, the sultry seems that had bewitched a Cupboard minister and helped topple a authorities, had lengthy pale into the imprecations of outdated age.

Sophie Cookson and Ben Miles within the new BBC sequence The Trial of Christine Keeler which is on Sunday nights

To grasp somewhat of her former attract, one has solely to observe The Trial Of Christine Keeler, the brand new six-part BBC1 drama on Sunday nights. Sophie Cookson stars as 19-year-old Christine, all legs and kittenish charisma as she charms her method by means of a London that was simply starting to swing.

‘She has captured loads of my mom’s vulnerability,’ says Seymour, who’s 49. ‘There was one scene the place she was sitting in a automotive and there was just a bit mannerism or the best way she acted and I used to be jolted proper out of the drama as a result of I assumed, wow, that’s my mum. That’s the mum I do know.’

Regardless of the sequence — written by Amanda Coe — specializing in the darkest corners of his personal mom’s life story, Seymour has not seen a preview.

‘The BBC have been reluctant,’ he says. They gave him a small window of alternative to journey to London to observe all six episodes with a BBC chaperone alongside, however he couldn’t make the dates.

Christine in 1964. She died in 2017 on the age of 75, the tip of a life freighted with scandal and intrigue until the final gasp

Nor did they seek the advice of him at any stage.

‘I’ve had nothing to do with it,’ he says. ‘They did not converse to me however that is high-quality. I did not know my mum again in 1961. I wasn’t alive then.’

Nevertheless, he does really feel vastly optimistic concerning the sequence, which for the primary time tells the story from his mom’s standpoint and tries to handle among the wrongs executed to her and her popularity over time.

It would additionally cowl her trial and subsequent six-month imprisonment in 1963 for perjury in a separate case, after she was attacked on the road by her ex-lover, a violent Jamaican generally known as Fortunate Gordon.

‘She was very naive and really younger. She was additionally somewhat gullible,’ says Seymour, who’s mounting a marketing campaign to have her conviction quashed.

‘Fortunate Gordon beat, raped and terrorised my mom for years. She had a really difficult relationship with him however she was a sufferer and we deal with victims of crime in a different way now. I do not suppose she would have been despatched to jail at present.’

Maybe it isn’t too fanciful to counsel, as Platt does, that her conviction additionally suited the Institution. For it was greater than handy to have Keeler formally discredited because the Profumo affair continued to embarrass the Authorities.

Earlier than she died, Keeler urged her son to do all the things he might to clear her identify and likewise to remind everybody that she was by no means a prostitute, one other slur that was a character-blackening expediency for essential individuals.

Christine with Seymour on his marriage ceremony day in 2012. He final noticed her 4 days earlier than she died, when he visited from his house in Eire, the place he lives together with his spouse and ten-year-old daughter

‘She discovered being referred to as a prostitute very painful. And he or she hated it till the day she died,’ he says. ‘However I’m a realist. Individuals are all the time break up about my mom. Some respect her, others do not.

‘However even when I might simply change the color of the dialog round her, that might be good as a result of the girl I knew was humorous and a extremely devoted mum. And he or she has a granddaughter who I wish to develop up being pleased with her grandmother.’

To fathom the complicated character of Christine Keeler, one has to begin with the wretchedness of her youth. She was born in Uxbridge, Middlesex, the place her father deserted the household when she was three years outdated.

John Profumo pictured dancing together with his spouse Valerie Hobson in the course of the Conservative Social gathering annual convention in Scarborough in October 1960

The household then moved to the Berkshire village of Wraysbury, the place she lived in a transformed railway carriage and, her college lecturers famous, suffered from malnutrition.

As a young person, Christine was sexually abused by her stepfather and by his buddies when she babysat for them. A few years later she defined to Seymour that ‘males behaved like that due to the battle’. No, Mum, he would inform her. They behaved like that as a result of they have been abusers and perverts.

By 15, she was working in a gown store in Soho and two years later she gave start to a son, following an affair with an American Air Drive sergeant. The kid was born prematurely and survived for simply six days. Christine then turned a showgirl at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho — which was not a topless institution, regardless of many studies on the contrary.

It was there she met Stephen Ward, the society osteopath who lived in a cottage within the grounds of Cliveden, the grand home owned by the Astor household. It was Ward who launched Keeler to John Profumo at a Cliveden pool occasion, setting in movement the scandal of the century that was to engulf all of them.

Keeler is proven as a 19-year-old ‘showgirl’ with a knack for stirring up hassle and who loves the impact she has on males. Pictured: Cookson as Keeler goes for a swim earlier than undressing

Later, she had two temporary marriages, the primary to James Levermore and the second to Seymour’s father, Anthony Platt.

There was a son from every marriage, though the eldest boy was raised largely by Keeler’s mom and he or she remained estranged from them each. Seymour has little recollection of his businessman father, who cleared off when he was somewhat boy however paid for his personal schooling.

‘We have been a really, very damaged household. There wasn’t any glue to carry us collectively,’ is how Seymour describes their state of affairs at present. Certainly, the one heat and loving relationship in all the clan appears to be the one he shared with Christine, regardless that ‘we had no cash, it was all the time an issue’ and he ‘grew up in poverty’.

Lots of people made some huge cash out of Christine Keeler however, sadly, she wasn’t one in every of them.

Her son says: ‘Mum generally talked about herself within the third particular person. She appreciated guilty ‘Christine Keeler’ for all the things that went fallacious. That was straightforward to do nevertheless it simply wasn’t true.

Ben Miles, because the Secretary of State for Conflict John Profumo, strolls round a hedge to search out Christine rising from the swimming pool and shedding her costume

‘The reality is that my mum was a really difficult girl. She was afraid of Fortunate Gordon all her life. And he or she was betrayed by so many individuals that betrayal turned the norm for her.’

It’s ironic that Christine, maybe the character most broken by what turned generally known as the Profumo Affair, outlived all her infamous contemporaries from that far-off summer time of 1963. John Profumo himself, the married Secretary of State for Conflict who resigned over his affair with Christine, died following a stroke in 2006.

Stephen Ward dedicated suicide in 1963. Eugene Ivanov, the Soviet naval attaché with whom Christine was additionally having an affair, was discovered lifeless in his Moscow flat in 1994. Mandy Rice-Davies, Christine’s buddy and fellow occasion lady, died of most cancers in 2014.

Christine was the final girl standing, a raven-haired image of a time when stunning working-class women like her have been dispensable and expendable; popsies considered and valued solely by means of the prism of their desirability to males.

Unique: The actual Christine Keeler was photographed carrying a swimsuit as she relaxed on a solar lounger in 1963

‘Have you ever seen her?’ says one of many male characters in The Trial Of Christine Keeler. ‘Widespread little piece, however legs that might disgrace Helen of Troy.’

‘She was a lady of her time,’ says Seymour. To his credit score, he doesn’t blame anybody else for what occurred to his mom or the dearth of care afforded to her subsequently. He feels no animosity in the direction of Profumo himself, besides to watch mildly that whereas it was honourable of the previous Cupboard Minister to attempt to redeem himself by means of charity work, he might ‘afford to take action’.

He even appears to suppose kindly of Stephen Ward, a shadowy determine whom even the Astors got here to detest. ‘There have been loads of victims, not simply Christine,’ he says at present.

His mom felt the identical method. ‘Regardless of Profumo, she voted Conservative all her life, she was a true-blue Tory,’ he laughs.

But there are shadows. Seymour moved to Eire after he married, grateful to reside in a rustic the place ‘being Christine Keeler’s son did not imply something’. He married his spouse in Dalkeith in Scotland, the place neither of them have a connection, as a result of he feared adversarial Keeler-related publicity on his huge day.

Immediately, he works as a enterprise analyst and says it’s a matter of ‘private remorse’ that he didn’t develop into rich sufficient to indulge his mom within the lifetime of luxurious he feels she deserved after so many hardships. But she will need to have been so very pleased with him, this boy who managed to carve out a contented life for himself from such emotional wreckage, this diamond in her sea of mud.

Seymour solely found who his mom actually was when, as an 18-year-old, he accompanied her to the 1989 premiere of the movie Scandal, during which Joanne Whalley portrayed Christine because the sexual plaything of highly effective males.

One wonders on the psychological trauma he suffered, sitting by his mom within the darkness of the cinema, watching all of it unfold and understanding eventually these incomprehensible jokes that playground bullies had taunted him with.

He tells me one, about Christine Keeler going right into a fish and chip store, and I’m shocked by its lewdness and informal cruelty. He shrugs.

‘I’ve by no means had any counselling and I do not suppose I used to be broken by all of it as a result of Christine was an exquisite, loving mom.

‘I definitely met some individuals who have been unnecessarily unkind to me due to her, however I met others who have been completely fascinated by her. The essential factor is, I’m not as gullible as my mum. She all the time believed in individuals till the second they betrayed her, and generally even after that.’

The final time he noticed her, they parted on their common loving phrases.

‘Oh Seymour, do not hug me so tight,’ she chided him, laughing. Since then he has all the time fearful he might need hastened her dying or one way or the other broken her with that final huge hug. Seymour, it’s clear to see, worries lots.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler (BBC1) relies on info behind the Profumo Scandal of the early Sixties. Pictured: Sophie Cookson as Keeler

‘Effectively, I’ve all the time fearful about my mum,’ he says. Certainly.

Final month, after lastly promoting her small retirement house, tying up all her affairs and fulfilling his obligations, he carried out his mom’s final want. This was to have her ashes scattered on the Thames close to Wraysbury, the place she performed on the riverbank as a baby.

‘Provided that her childhood was so arduous and brutal, I do not know why she selected there nevertheless it will need to have represented some spark of happiness,’ he says. Or possibly it was one thing else.

Collectively together with his spouse and baby, the Platts set the field containing her ashes onto the Thames as instructed. Seymour had been informed the biodegradable field would quickly sink, however as an alternative it caught the tide and went gaily bobbing off downstream.

‘It simply floated onwards and onwards. I assumed, oh my God, is she going to sail all the best way all the way down to the Homes of Parliament?’

Would not which have been merely marvellous? In any case, Christine Keeler lives on in additional methods than one, which is not any little due to her steadfast and stouthearted son.