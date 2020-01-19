Christine Keeler’s sordid summer sleeping with ‘gorgeous young men’ in St Tropez

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Christine Keeler’s former good friend Hanja Kochansky has revealed how the mannequin spent the summer time following her launch from jail holidaying within the French Riveria the place she slept with ‘attractive younger males’.

The previous mannequin discovered notoriety after her explosive affair with the then British secretary of state for conflict John Profumo throughout the early sixties, was uncovered and in the end helped to deliver down Harold Macmillan’s Tory authorities.

Her story is at the moment being retold in a six-part BBC collection, the Trial of Christine Keeler, with Sophie Cookson taking part in the eponymous character.

Keeler bought her story to the Information of the World for £23,000 on the time and spent the cash on a set on the luxurious Resort George V in Paris, earlier than travelling to St Tropez within the South of France for a month.

Kochansky reveals that the socialite additionally took hashish in addition to ‘uppers’ comparable to velocity however was happiest when she was ‘selecting up boys’.

Chatting with the Sunday Telegraph, Konchanksy stated: ‘Throughout our keep in St Tropez, we slept loads throughout the day and went out to events at evening. I seen how, in a crowd, folks’s eyes would helplessly fall on her. You merely had to take a look at that face.

‘She was happier in France when she was selecting up boys. I do not keep in mind her bringing them again to our vacation home – we shared a bed room, so I in all probability would have seen – however there have been loads of locations to go and have intercourse. Attractive younger males have been her factor, the sort who would inevitably take her cash.’

Her story is at the moment being retold in a six-part BBC collection, the Trial of Christine Keeler, with Sophie Cookson, pictured, taking part in the eponymous character

Kochansky (pictured in March 2011 on the Nationwide Portrait Gallery in London) revealed that the socialite additionally took hashish in addition to ‘uppers’ comparable to velocity however was happiest when she was ‘selecting up boys’

‘In 1964, Keeler served six months behind bars on a cost of perjury in a case separate type the Prufumo affair, after she was attacked on the road by her ex-lover, a violent Jamaican often called Fortunate Gordon.

However it wasn’t till after her launch from jail that Kochansky met Keeler by means of a mutual good friend in 1965, and the femme fatale would typically spend time at her flat in Earls Courtroom, west London.

In 1965, on the peak of her fame, Keeler took her good friend to a home in St Tropez she had rented for the summer time. She is pictured stress-free on a seashore in Spain

In 1965, on the peak of her fame, Keeler took her good friend to a home in St Tropez she had rented for the summer time.

Kochansky added that Keeler ‘paid for all the things’ together with booze, velocity and marijuana and stopped to signal autographs and inform individuals who she was all through the journey.

The actress additionally revealed that the pair attended a lunch on the house of multimillionaire playboy Gunter Sachs, who later married Brigitte Bardot, however Christine was left unimpressed by the buffet.

Kochansky additionally stated that Christine, who died in 2017 aged 75, can be happy with the portrayal of her character within the BBC drama, as she ‘all the time wished to be well-known’.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler has pulled in a median viewers of four.32million viewers throughout the primary three episodes of the six-part collection.

The debut, which aired on December 29, had an viewers of four.64million.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.