Christine Keeler’s sordid summer sleeping with ‘gorgeous young men’ in St Tropez

Buddy of Christine Keeler reveals Profumo scandal mannequin celebrated her 1964 launch from jail by partying in St Tropez – taking medication and sleeping with ‘attractive younger males’
- Hanja Kochansky travelled to Paris and St Tropez with Christine Keeler in 1965
- The mannequin on the coronary heart of the Profumo scandal had simply been launched from
- Keeler partied by means of the summer time, having fun with many flings whereas in French resort
- Her story is at the moment being retold in a six-part BBC collection, the Trial of Christine Keeler, with Sophie Cookson taking part in the eponymous character
- Penultimate episode airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One
By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Christine Keeler’s former good friend Hanja Kochansky has revealed how the mannequin spent the summer time following her launch from jail holidaying within the French Riveria the place she slept with ‘attractive younger males’.
The previous mannequin discovered notoriety after her explosive affair with the then British secretary of state for conflict John Profumo throughout the early sixties, was uncovered and in the end helped to deliver down Harold Macmillan’s Tory authorities.
Her story is at the moment being retold in a six-part BBC collection, the Trial of Christine Keeler, with Sophie Cookson taking part in the eponymous character.
Christine Keeler’s former good friend Hanja Kochansky has revealed how the mannequin spent the summer time following her launch from jail holidaying within the French Riveria the place she ‘took a sexual curiosity in naughty younger males’. Christine is pictured right here in 1963
Keeler bought her story to the Information of the World for £23,000 on the time and spent the cash on a set on the luxurious Resort George V in Paris, earlier than travelling to St Tropez within the South of France for a month.
Kochansky reveals that the socialite additionally took hashish in addition to ‘uppers’ comparable to velocity however was happiest when she was ‘selecting up boys’.
Chatting with the Sunday Telegraph, Konchanksy stated: ‘Throughout our keep in St Tropez, we slept loads throughout the day and went out to events at evening. I seen how, in a crowd, folks’s eyes would helplessly fall on her. You merely had to take a look at that face.
‘She was happier in France when she was selecting up boys. I do not keep in mind her bringing them again to our vacation home – we shared a bed room, so I in all probability would have seen – however there have been loads of locations to go and have intercourse. Attractive younger males have been her factor, the sort who would inevitably take her cash.’
Her story is at the moment being retold in a six-part BBC collection, the Trial of Christine Keeler, with Sophie Cookson, pictured, taking part in the eponymous character
The previous mannequin discovered notoriety after her affair with the British secretary of state for conflict John Profumo throughout the early sixties, was uncovered and in the end helped to deliver down Harold Macmillan’s Tory authorities. She is pictured proper in 1960 and left in Cannes in 1963
Kochansky (pictured in March 2011 on the Nationwide Portrait Gallery in London) revealed that the socialite additionally took hashish in addition to ‘uppers’ comparable to velocity however was happiest when she was ‘selecting up boys’
‘In 1964, Keeler served six months behind bars on a cost of perjury in a case separate type the Prufumo affair, after she was attacked on the road by her ex-lover, a violent Jamaican often called Fortunate Gordon.
However it wasn’t till after her launch from jail that Kochansky met Keeler by means of a mutual good friend in 1965, and the femme fatale would typically spend time at her flat in Earls Courtroom, west London.
In 1964, Keeler served six months behind bars on a cost of perjury in a separate case, after she was attacked on the road by her ex-lover, a violent Jamaican often called Fortunate Gordon. She is pictured right here in 1963 on a seashore
In 1965, on the peak of her fame, Keeler took her good friend to a home in St Tropez she had rented for the summer time. She is pictured stress-free on a seashore in Spain
In 1965, on the peak of her fame, Keeler took her good friend to a home in St Tropez she had rented for the summer time.
Kochansky added that Keeler ‘paid for all the things’ together with booze, velocity and marijuana and stopped to signal autographs and inform individuals who she was all through the journey.
The actress additionally revealed that the pair attended a lunch on the house of multimillionaire playboy Gunter Sachs, who later married Brigitte Bardot, however Christine was left unimpressed by the buffet.
Kochansky added that Keeler ‘paid for all the things’ together with booze, velocity and marijuana and stopped to signal autographs and inform individuals who she was all through the journey. Keeler is pictured arriving on the Outdated Bailey in 1963
Kochansky additionally stated that Christine, who died in 2017 aged 75, can be happy with the portrayal of her character within the BBC drama, as she ‘all the time wished to be well-known’.
The Trial Of Christine Keeler has pulled in a median viewers of four.32million viewers throughout the primary three episodes of the six-part collection.
The debut, which aired on December 29, had an viewers of four.64million.
The Trial Of Christine Keeler continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.
Who was Christine Keeler and what was the Profumo affair?
Born in Middlesex, Christine Keeler moved to London as a teen and commenced working at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho.
It was there she met Dr Stephen Ward, a high-flying London osteopath and fixer who ‘procured women’ for main members of the Institution, who launched her to Conservative Minister John Profumo whereas at a celebration thrown by Lord and Woman Astor in 1961.
The pair hit the headlines after seven photographs have been fired at Ward’s home in a quiet Marylebone mews by a jilted boyfriend of Keeler a 12 months later in December 1962.
Ms Keeler’s different lovers have included A-Staff actor George Peppard, legendary womaniser Warren Beatty and Prisoner of Zenda star Douglas Fairbanks Jr
Ms Keeler, pictured, met Conservative minister Profumo – 27 years her senior – after leaving her house in Middlesex and dealing at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho
Ms Keeler, pictured proper, in a automobile along with her good friend Mandy Rice-Davies, who was additionally implicated within the scandal surrounding the affair
It emerged the then 19-year-old Keeler had been sleeping with former Secretary of State for Battle John Profumo, then 48, and on the identical time a good-looking Russian spy Evgeny Ivanov.
However when the information broke, Profumo lied to the Home of Commons about his affair. He was quickly came upon and Keeler bought her story to the Information of The World for £23,000.
In June 1963, he stop in shame, amid allegations Keeler had been requested by Ivanov to find from the Battle Minister when the West Germans may obtain U.S. nuclear missiles to be stationed on their soil.
Profumo had been a rising star of the Tory Celebration, near Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, a favoured customer at Buckingham Palace, a conflict hero and the dashing husband of actress Valerie Hobson, one of many nice beauties of her day.
Ms Keeler, whose different lovers have included A-Staff actor George Peppard, legendary womaniser Warren Beatty and Prisoner of Zenda star Douglas Fairbanks Jr, stated in an interview years later that the Institution was much more fascinated about portray it as a intercourse scandal and selected to disregard whispered claims of a widespread spying community.
Christine died aged 75 in December 2017.
Commercial
Add Comment