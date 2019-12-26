Christmas 2019: How The Stars Got Festive For The Holiday!

It’s arduous to imagine Christmas is already over, however depart it to your fave celebs to have us celebrating another time with their festive social media posts!

From matching PJs to dripping in diamonds, it’s arduous to not be just a little envious…

Have a look (beneath) and see simply how magical issues received!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez might not “need no mistletoe” in relation to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, however we’re positive these diamond and emerald earrings she’s rocking actually helped!!

Additionally, can we simply say these embroidered onesies are every thing??

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrated with all the women in her household, in addition to a particular dinner out along with her three kiddos, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, and Tennesse Toth.

Her mini-me children are rising up approach too quick!!

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spent Christmas collectively, in fact! Along with sharing these candy selfies (above), the crooner additionally uploaded movies of him singing alongside to his personal vacation songs, like Mistletoe, which you’ll be able to ch-ch-check out (beneath):

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset couldn’t get sufficient of one another! Contemplating how they spent the vacation, we’re probably not shocked!

Not solely did the rappers get gifted with Chanel and a brand new automotive (above), but in addition their dream Atlanta mansion!

The Bodak Yellow songstress gave her followers a tour on Christmas Eve.

You’ll have to try the complete tour on her profile so you’ll be able to see why they had been in such a superb temper!

The Hadids

Bella and Gigi Hadid had been joined by their brother Anwar and momma Yolanda for the comfortable vacation!

Don’t all of them look so lovable of their matching onesies??

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shocked their two kids, Luna and Miles, with a go to from Santa himself!!

Whereas tucked away within the snowy mountains of Wyoming, the lovable household donned pink and white PJs, leaving the youngest member to decorate as a snowman.

See all of it (beneath)!

Camila Cabello

No Shawn Mendes in sight, however Camila Cabello did have a good time with a few of her furry associates!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra clearly had been collectively for Christmas this 12 months, celebrating with a few of their household and family members:

However the visitor reward of all may need been the “bat mobile” Nick introduced to his spouse:

Her face says all of it. LOLz!

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods received into the vacation spirit, gifting her older brother, John, a brand new automotive!!

She’s received her personal cash now!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his first Christmas out of jail along with his spouse Lauren and a really decked out tree! Aww!

How did U have a good time the holidaze, Perezcious readers?? Have been U naughty or good? Tell us within the feedback (beneath)!

