Christmas 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Show Passion for Cricket With Social Media Post

Steve Smith (Picture Credit: Getty Photos)

Melbourne, December 25: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne confirmed their love for the game on Christmas because the Australian pair posted an image on Smith’s social media account holding a cricket board recreation in hand.

“When you can’t get enough of cricket Marnus Labuschagne I’ll see you for a game soon!,” Smith wrote on his Instagram deal with with an image the place the previous captain is seen with Labuschagne holding “Crown & Andrews Test Match, The Authentic All Action Cricket Game!”. Steve Smith Shares Throwback Image With Spouse Dani Willis, See Pic.

Smith and Labuschagne, the batting mainstays within the Australian crew, will look to assist the hosts seal the three-match Take a look at sequence towards New Zealand after they lock horns within the Boxing Day tie beginning on the Melbourne Cricket Floor right here on Thursday.

The Aussies had thrashed the Kiwis by 296 runs within the first Take a look at, which was a Day/Evening affair at Perth.