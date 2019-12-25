Christmas at war: Photos reveal how British PoWs made the most of festivities during WWII

By James Gant For Mailonline

An unbelievable assortment of never-seen-before images from the Second World Battle exhibits life inside a PoW camp at Christmas – together with a panto, tinsel and tobogganing.

Dan Woodshaw was despatched to Stalag XX-A in Poland after being captured at Dunkirk in 1940 – the place he amassed a exceptional set of images.

Upon his launch the soldier, who died in 1973, crammed and annotated an album – culminating within the unbelievable collector’s merchandise.

Lots of the photos depict day-to-day life within the camp, together with performances of Macbeth, a funeral and a ‘French vs English’ recreation of soccer.

However Mr Woodshaw additionally saved a collection of Christmas photos – showing to point out a festive spirit nonetheless endured in such testing circumstances.

Prisoners also can been seen posing in entrance of a Christmas cake and decorations, together with bunting and tinsel.

The exceptional snaps present fellow inmates tobogganing and performing a pantomime-style manufacturing of ‘Mikado’.

His picture album was offered at public sale just lately alongside Mr Woodshaw’s struggle medals, his certificates of service and an incorrect demise doc

The soldier was ultimately launched from the POW camp – almost certainly as a result of sick well being – and despatched again to the UK, the place he noticed out the tip of the struggle

The demise certificates was wrongly issued earlier than he may very well be repatriated and despatched to his mom – though she all the time rightly refused to imagine he had been killed

Woodshaw then met pupil nurse Ellen Paskell whereas in Southmead Hospital upon his return to those shores and the couple married in 1946

His picture album was offered at public sale just lately alongside Mr Woodshaw’s struggle medals, his certificates of service and an incorrect demise doc.

His son, Robert, stated he was promoting the heirlooms on as he has nobody to cross them on to.

He stated: ‘I need to admit I used to be reluctant to half with this stuff.

‘However I haven’t got any youngsters of my very own to go away them to and I might a lot quite they went to somebody with a real curiosity in army historical past.’

The soldier was ultimately launched from the POW camp – almost certainly as a result of sick well being – and despatched again to the UK, the place he noticed out the tip of the struggle.

A few of her private results together with a watch and nursing badge had been additionally inclued within the sale

Woodshaw was born within the Bishopston space of Bristol in 1915. He signed up for the military in 1936 and was taken prisoner in 1940 whereas serving with the Gloucestershire Regiment. Stalag XX-A, positioned close to Torun, Poland was thought to comprise as many as 20,000 males at its peak

The demise certificates was wrongly issued earlier than he may very well be repatriated and despatched to his mom – though she all the time rightly refused to imagine he had been killed.

Woodshaw then met pupil nurse Ellen Paskell whereas in Southmead Hospital upon his return to those shores and the couple married in 1946.

A few of her private results together with a watch and nursing badge had been additionally inclued within the sale.

Woodshaw was born within the Bishopston space of Bristol in 1915.

He signed up for the military in 1936 and was taken prisoner in 1940 whereas serving with the Gloucestershire Regiment.

Stalag XX-A, positioned close to Torun, Poland was thought to comprise as many as 20,000 males at its peak.