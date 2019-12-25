Christmas carjacking leaves victim in critical condition

A person is in life-threatening situation after the tried carjacking of his automobile in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

It occurred simply after 10 a.m. on Guildwood Means close to Eglinton Ave. W. and Confederation Pkwy.

“The male victim was warming up and packing his vehicle when a suspect jumped in and tried to drive away,” mentioned Const. Sarah Patten.

“The victim tried to stop it and was dragged a short distance before the vehicle flipped,”

The sufferer was taken in life-threatening situation to a Toronto trauma centre and the suspect is in custody with minor accidents.

The investigation continues.