Christmas Day lunch turns to tragedy when grandfather-of-seven DIES

A household’s Christmas Day led to tragedy when their grandfather dropped lifeless as they sat down for dinner.

Grandfather-of-seven Antonio Fiorellino and his household had been consuming their Christmas meal at an Italian restaurant when he keeled over and handed away.

The 84-year-old’s son Gino Fiorellino first thought his dad was choking on his lamb chop on the restaurant, in Kingston, south west London.

Pictured: Gino Fiorellino together with his father Antonio Fiorellino at lunch on Christmas Day shortly earlier than he died

Gino Fiorellino is pictured together with his household on Christmas Day shortly earlier than tragedy struck and he dropped lifeless

Gino, who has now misplaced three relations in as many months, mentioned: ‘I used to be sitting actually reverse him, lower than two toes away.

‘He had a little bit choke after which was simply watching me or, as my spouse put it, staring by way of me.

‘Subsequent factor my niece tried to get behind him to do the Heimlich manoeuvre, then a person on the subsequent desk acquired my Dad on the ground and began chest compressions.’

Gino, 51, gave mouth-to-mouth to his dad because the stranger pumped his coronary heart in entrance of shocked Christmas diners.

Antonio’s daughter Sandra dialled 999 shortly and a crew of paramedics arrived inside 15 minutes to attempt to revive Antonio on the Al Forno restaurant.

Dad-of-three Antonio migrated to the UK from Italy as a younger man looking out work and initially picked fruit on farms in Larger London.

Pictured: The restaurant at which the 84-year-old died in entrance of his household within the tragic incident

Gino, of Kingston, added: ‘The paramedics had been superb. They gave him a number of adrenaline injections and tried to restart his coronary heart with the machine.

‘There have been a number of them they usually tried to resuscitate him for about half an hour, they did all the things they may.’

Paramedics took Antonio to hospital the place medics confirmed he had handed away. The outcomes of an post-mortem haven’t but been launched, however Gino suspects his dad died of a cardiac arrest.

Gino mentioned: ‘You do not imagine it is ever going to occur to you. There is not any means I assumed he was going to die. It was such a tragic state of affairs him dying in entrance of us however he knew he was beloved and he knew we had been there. Aside from the preliminary choking, he did not battle in any respect.’

Gino, whose incapacity means he can’t work, described how supportive his dad had been throughout his life – particularly after he misplaced his proper leg to an an infection after it was damaged.

He added: ‘If it wasn’t for him, there’s now means I’d be right here. He all the time made positive I had a roof over my head after I misplaced my leg. He supported me with lodging and advantages after we had issues with the council.’

Gino, whose spouse Michelle is from the Philippines, mentioned he’s struggling after shedding three relations in simply three months.

His cousin died from blood poisoning after she reduce herself on vacation and his sister-in-law died of kidney problems within the Philippines, leaving her three-year-old son orphaned.

He added: ‘I spent £16,000 on hospital payments to attempt to preserve my sister-in-law alive. Her dying want was that my spouse would take care of her son.

‘However due to little one trafficking issues it’s a nightmare to undertake a toddler within the Philippines. I simply do not know what to do.’