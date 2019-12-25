Christmas Eve drinkers enjoy alcohol-fuelled night out

It stumbled on a midnight BEER (or 12): Christmas Eve drinkers take pleasure in alcohol-fuelled night time out earlier than the large day… with a number of on Santa’s naughty listing right now
- Drunk revellers received within the festive spirit as they took to the streets of cities throughout the UK final night time
- Many can be waking up with a sore head as they hit the Bucks Fizz and Christmas goodies this morning
- Individuals had been pictured dancing via the streets of London, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester in a single day
By Amie Gordon For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Revellers who hit the booze final night time can be waking up with a sore head this morning – as they hit the hair of the canine with the Bucks Fizz.
Individuals had been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in cities together with Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and London.
Christmas celebrations received effectively underway in an evening of festive carnage – which is able to little doubt have left many on the naughty listing right now.
Many donned glamorous apparel for the night’s festivities, whereas others wore little or no as they braved chilly temperatures forward of Christmas Day.
Revellers profit from Christmas Eve night time in Newcastle metropolis centre earlier than heading house to get some sleep earlier than opening their presents
Cops and paramedics had been readily available in Newcastle to ensure nobody was injured as they hit the drink
