Christmas Eve drinkers enjoy alcohol-fuelled night out

Printed: 03:12 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 03:13 EST, 25 December 2019

Revellers who hit the booze final night time can be waking up with a sore head this morning – as they hit the hair of the canine with the Bucks Fizz.

Individuals had been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in cities together with Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and London.

Christmas celebrations received effectively underway in an evening of festive carnage – which is able to little doubt have left many on the naughty listing right now.

Many donned glamorous apparel for the night’s festivities, whereas others wore little or no as they braved chilly temperatures forward of Christmas Day.

Revellers profit from Christmas Eve night time in Newcastle metropolis centre earlier than heading house to get some sleep earlier than opening their presents