Christmas Eve EXECUTION horror: Man is gunned down on doorstep of his luxury Battersea townhouse

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 10:19 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:26 EST, 25 December 2019

A person was shot useless on the doorstep of his London townhouse final evening as a horror Christmas Eve slaughter noticed the capital’s homicide toll tick 146.

The gunman fired a number of bullets into the sufferer, believed to be japanese European, as he answered the door of the £1.5million Church Street, Battersea, property at eight.45pm, based on witnesses.

A well being employee who lives reverse ran to manage first support as passersby, considered the sufferer’s household, swarmed round him.

Police and ambulance had been scrambled to the scene in south west London round 15 minutes after panicked residents heard ‘extremely loud’ bangs.

Julian Stratton, 51, was at his mother and father’ residence simply metres from the scene on the time of the incident.

A person was shot useless on the doorstep of his London townhouse final evening as a violent Christmas Eve noticed the capital’s homicide toll tick 146 (crime scene pictured)

The gunman fired a number of bullets into the sufferer, believed to be japanese European, as he stepped out of the Church Street, Battersea, property at eight.45pm

He mentioned: ‘We’re pals with a person who lives straight reverse the scene. He advised us there was a knock on the sufferer’s door, which was answered.

‘Then there have been 5 gunshots. 4 back-to-back, ‘bang, bang, bang, bang,’ then a pause earlier than the ultimate shot.

‘The pictures had been heard by many neighbours, however being Christmas Eve, most individuals thought they had been fireworks, at first.’

He added: ‘My neighbour’s companion is a well being employee. He went to assist the person, who was mendacity on his driveway, earlier than the police and ambulances arrived.

‘It’s thought that one spherical entered the sufferer’s neck, however the place the opposite 4 ended up are unknown.

‘We predict the person is Jap European however do not know precisely the place he’s from.

‘My mother and father have lived right here for greater than a decade. They’re shocked this has occurred.’

A Met Police officer mentioned: ‘A homicide investigation linked to the taking pictures is now underway after the sufferer died.’

One other resident was strolling his daughter to the bus cease and missed the pictures by a matter of minutes.

Police and ambulance had been scrambled to the scene in south west London round 15 minutes after panicked residents heard ‘extremely loud’ bangs

The aged man, who doesn’t want to be named, mentioned: ‘I used to be dropping my daughter off on the bus cease and walked proper handed the home in query.

‘After I returned I noticed what had occurred. A gaggle of individuals gathered across the individual. I ended, however did not assist as a result of all the things that might be executed, was being executed.

‘If I had left 5 minutes later I might have gotten caught up in it.’

The person’s different daughter, who was nonetheless at his residence when the incident occurred, mentioned: ‘The bangs had been extremely loud. Then greater than 10 police vehicles arrived about 15 minutes later.’

Omar Seikaly, 35, a caterer who lives a number of doorways down from the sufferer’s home, mentioned: ‘Somebody obtained their life taken on Christmas Eve.

‘I used to be getting back from my kitchen at about eight.15 and was within the bathe preparing for a Christmas meal when it occurred.

‘I did not hear something, due to the bathe I suppose. As quickly as I walked out I knew there was one thing mistaken due to all of the flashing lights from police vehicles and ambulances.

‘It is a fairly scorching space. There was a stabbing on a road close by not way back. However taking pictures is kind of new.’

As a lot of the world celebrates Christmas and appears forward to 2020, Londoners will replicate on a massacre yr of horrific stabbings and gun violence.

London Ambulance Service and Scotland Yard have been contacted for remark.

The terraced townhouse the sufferer was shot in is valued at round £1.5 million on the property web site Zoopla.