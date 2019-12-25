December 25, 2019 | 2:26pm

Three adults died in an obvious murder-suicide in Florida on Christmas Eve — and a bunch of little kids was on the dwelling on the time of the carnage, police stated.

The victims have been killed by gunshots, and their our bodies have been discovered by authorities responding round 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a Lakeland dwelling, The Ledger reported.

“It’s a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that’s going to impact a lot of families,” Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain informed reporters.

Cain stated 4 younger children have been rescued from the scene and at the moment are “in safe hands,” although he didn’t elaborate whether or not they have been within the custody of a authorities company or family members.

The youngsters, who’re all underneath the age of 5, have been unhurt within the capturing, information station WFTS reported. It’s unclear what the character of the connection was between the adults and youngsters.

Neighbor Mary LaRoy stated of the tragedy, “How can that not stick with you? Any time these kids take into consideration Christmas, they’re going to consider tonight.

Cain added to reporters, “It’s safe to say the holidays often times put stressors on families and individuals, and how they respond to those situations is, obviously, difficult and taking into account the lives it impacts is tremendous.”

Police didn’t launch additional particulars in regards to the case.