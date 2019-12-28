News WORLD

Christmas football on Sky Sports: Full list of Premier League, Football League, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership games on TV

December 28, 2019
Sky Sports activities is providing up one other stack of stay soccer matches this Christmas – together with Premier League, Soccer League and Scottish Premiership encounters.

There will probably be 46 video games proven stay on Sky Sports activities from the beginning of December till the primary spherical of fixtures in 2020.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete checklist of soccer video games on Sky Sports activities this Christmas on TV and on-line.

Soccer on Sky Sports activities this Christmas

Friday sixth December


Championship:: Millwall v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Saturday seventh December


Championship: Huddersfield v Leeds (12:30pm)


Premier League: Man Metropolis v Man Utd (5:30pm)

Sunday eighth December


Championship: West Brom v Swansea (12:00pm)


Premier League: Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm)


Premier League: Brighton v Wolves (four:30pm)

Monday ninth December


Premier League: West Ham Utd v Arsenal (eight:00pm)

Tuesday 10th December


Championship: Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)

Wednesday 11th December


Championship: Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)


Championship: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Friday 13th December


Championship: Charlton v Hull (7:45pm)

Saturday 14th December


Championship: Birmingham v West Brom (12:30pm)


Premier League: Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm)

Sunday 15th December


Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (12:00pm)


Premier League: Man Utd v Everton (2:00pm)


Premier League: Arsenal v Man Metropolis (four:30pm)

Monday 16th December


Premier League: Crystal Palace v Brighton (eight:00pm)

Tuesday 17th December


Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th December


Carabao Cup Oxford v Man Metropolis (7:45pm)

Friday 20th December


Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke (7:45pm)

Saturday 21st December


Championship: Cardiff v Preston (12:30pm)


Premier League: Man Metropolis v Leicester (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December


Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Metropolis (12:00pm)


Premier League: Watford v Man Utd (2:00pm)


Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (four:30pm)

Monday 23rd December


Championship: Blackburn v Wigan (7:45pm)

Thursday 26th December


Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm)


Championship: Brentford v Swansea (three:00pm)


Championship: Leeds v Preston (5:15pm)


Championship: Studying v QPR (7:30pm)

Saturday 28th December


Premier League: Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm)


Premier League: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm)

Sunday 29th December


Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm)


Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm)


Premier League: Liverpool v Wolves (four:30pm)

Monday 30th December


Championship: Derby v Charlton (7:45pm)

Wednesday 1st January


Championship: Millwall v Luton (12:45pm)


League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich (three:00pm)


Championship: West Brom v Leeds (5:15pm)

Thursday 2nd January


Championship: Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm)


Championship: Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm)

Learn how to watch soccer on Sky Sports activities

You may watch the entire motion stay Sky Sports activities‘ varied TV channels

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

  • Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

When you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

  • Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99 
