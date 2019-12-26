Christmas game was ‘bigger than basketball’ for depleted Raptors

– It actually is just too unhealthy that the Raptors weren’t at full energy for Wednesday’s Christmas Day recreation in opposition to the Boston Celtics. It will have been much more enjoyable and entertaining for everybody to see two actually good groups go at it at full energy (Boston was lacking Marcus Sensible, its greatest defender, however Toronto didn’t have its new celebrity, Pascal Siakam, its steadying presence, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell, who’s having the perfect season of his profession). It will have been a greater, extra aggressive recreation as an alternative of what, considerably predictably occurred. These guys are superior athletes, but it surely’s onerous to anticipate them to carry power, depth and sharpness being so short-handed and having simply performed a ton of basketball over the last few days.

– However they do what the schedule tells them and get to take pleasure in a little bit of a break earlier than a rematch in Boston. There’s been no replace on Siakam, who the media solely briefly noticed postgame strolling out and in of the locker room, however you by no means know with this group if a sudden comeback might be within the offing (don’t get your hopes up, although. The purpose right here is that they don’t prefer to preserve us all within the loop).

– One of many positives on a troublesome afternoon for the Raptors was the play of Fred VanVleet. He shot over 50% from the sphere for the primary time since Dec. 5, hit a few three-pointers after making solely three, complete, over his earlier three video games (and taking pictures 33% from the sphere total in them) and was Toronto’s peskiest defender, choosing up 4 extra steals (he’s fourth within the NBA in steals per recreation). VanVleet understandably didn’t wish to deal with his numbers or play although. He was considering extra in regards to the second.

– Not even nearly me. Personally only a blessing to play on Christmas Day,” VanVleet informed Postmedia. “To have all my family back home watching that. So yeah, we’d like to get the win but it’s sometimes things are bigger than basketball,” he mentioned.

– VanVleet mentioned it was good to have the ability to have his children open presents the night time earlier than after which having the remainder of the day to be together with his household.

“So, not the best of circumstances (with the loss), (but) it’s great (to have a Christmas game). We want to win as professionals, but sometimes it’s the bigger picture,” VanVleet mentioned.

– Whereas the Raptors wait on their beginning huge males to return to motion, a good thing about this time is Serge Ibaka will get to essentially get again into kind following his pwn harm. We’re already seeing Ibaka’s chemistry with Kyle Lowry returning. They paired fantastically final season earlier than (and after) Marc Gasol was acquired. And now they’re operating a number of the similar stuff to get Ibaka going via VanVleet who seems a lot like Lowry on the market typically that it’s uncanny.

– Undecided anyone noticed Jaylen Brown’s Kobe Bryant imitation coming (that one double pivot, fadeaway magnificence within the second half certain conjured up visions of Bryant didn’t it?), however Nick Nurse had famous earlier than the sport that Brown appears to fare effectively in opposition to Toronto.

“Brown got us for 20-whatever the first time we played ’em, so he’s always a problem for us,” Nurse had mentioned.

– Brown’s actually come on this yr and is a unbelievable participant who can do a little bit of every little thing at each ends of the ground. He might not be the big-time scorer Bryant was (not many are) and it was solely the fifth time he’s scored 30 factors or extra in an NBA recreation, however a part of that’s the high-powered supporting forged he’s performed alongside. There’s solely so many touches and shot makes an attempt to go round on a loaded offensive group just like the Celtics.

– Have talked about this right here earlier than, however the Toronto entrance workplace was in love with Brown his draft yr. They’d explored methods to commerce up from No. 9 (thanks, James Dolan and Andrea Bargnani), considering Brown may slip to the sixth or seven spots, however Boston snapped him up No. three total and later would reportedly decline to maneuver him in potential offers for the likes of Kawhi Leonard or Anthony Davis. Was that the fitting name for Boston? Properly, Kawhi might have introduced them a title, however they’ve management of Brown for years to come back. I suppose it’s onerous to say.

– In any occasion, Toronto did simply tremendous that draft yr, ending up with Pascal Siakam and VanVleet, plus Jakob Poeltl, who was taken with that No. 9 choose and finally used to assist ship Leonard north.

THREE STARS

1 – Jaylen Brown

2 – Fred VanVleet

three – Kemba Walker