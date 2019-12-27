CHRISTMAS KILLING: Driver and victim ID’d in deadly Brampton hit-and-run

Amarjit Lamba was scheduled to seem in courtroom Friday on a second-degree homicide cost following a deadly hit-and-run in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say the lethal incident occurred on Sunny Meadow Blvd., close to Sandalwood Pky. and Torbram Rd., round 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sufferer — now recognized as Balvinder Bains, 51, of Brampton — was discovered gravely injured and brought to hospital the place he died on account of his accidents.

Graphic video later surfaced on social media exhibiting a person being struck down a van, which gave the impression to be a taxi, after which seemingly run over because the automobile reversed earlier than driving away.

On Thursday, police positioned the suspect automobile and arrested Lamba — a 53-year-old Brampton resident.

Const. Akhil Mooken advised The Solar earlier there could have been an altercation previous to incident.

Anybody who witnessed the hit-and-run or who has any data that would assist investigators is urged to name police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

