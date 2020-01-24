CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Ed Balls looked like he was auditioning for the Village People

By Christopher Stevens for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 20:50 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:59 EST, 23 January 2020

Travels In Euroland

Score:

Inside The Crown: Secrets and techniques Of The Royals

Score:

For addicts of Strictly who’ve been craving a sure Shadow Chancellor’s flat-footed jive and twist, this was welcome leisure. Ed Balls, Labour heavyweight turned actuality present fixture, was studying flamenco.

Together with his bare pot stomach bouncing out of his T-shirt, Ed stomped his means throughout the Spanish dance studio on his Travels In Euroland (BBC2).

One hand was clamped to his left hip. The opposite gyrated wildly like he was swinging an invisible lasso. He seemed as if he was auditioning for the Village Folks.

You already know he’d take the job and the stick-on moustache if it was supplied. He is determined. Earlier within the documentary, whereas he was serving to out on a Dutch trawler, Ed’s eyes lit up when the captain promised him a berth gutting fish on the following voyage.

Ed Balls helped out out on a Dutch fishing trawler throughout his present Travels in Euroland

‘I have never labored for three-and-a-half years,’ he pleaded, as he realised the skipper was kidding.

It is a pity Ed’s getting his life expertise after his profession in politics is over. A couple of months hauling nets is simply what many apparatchiks throughout the Westminster bubble want. They is likely to be extra keen to battle Brussels for Britain’s fishing rights.

True to his political roots in New Labour, Ed was decided to see either side of each argument and disagree with no one. He went bullfighting in southern Spain, studying to flap a matador’s cape, earlier than spending a day watching males in silk onesies doing the Fandango round dying cattle.

Ed could not watch because the bull was slaughtered, and stated he’d in all probability vote to ban it if he may — however in the identical breath, as he gazed across the enviornment and took within the packed, flag-waving crowds, he added that he preferred what a vote-winner it was.

That is Ed, by no means taking a agency stand on something. He is each for and in opposition to, wishy and washy.

This sequence is a fact-finding mission, making an attempt to grasp the resurgence of nationalism in hard-working communities, the place cash has been tight for a dozen years because the financial collapse of 2008.

However what Ed won’t ever grasp is that working folks, for instance within the historically Labour cities in northern England, have misplaced endurance together with his sort of dishwater liberal.

They simply mock him now, just like the trawler captain, taunting Ed as he wrestled the nets: ‘Ayes to the appropriate! Order, order!’

Later, the fish market staff of Scheveningen, within the Netherlands, dragged him for a swim within the freezing North Sea. Ed ought to grasp on to his skin-tight rubber wetsuit. He would possibly need it for a dressing up within the Village Folks.

How lengthy earlier than we see Prince Harry as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, I ponder? It might sound far-fetched now however give it 5 years: I will guess the producers have already mentioned the concept.

The departure of Harry and Meghan from Britain barely wrong-footed the makers of Inside The Crown: Secrets and techniques Of The Royals (ITV), who needed to insert a hurried phase on the entrance of the present. Largely, although, this was a cascade of fascinating insights from commentators who hardly ever, if ever, reveal what they know of life within the palaces.

Girl Mary Colman, 87, the queen’s cousin, remembered her childhood with Lilibet and Margaret. King George VI used to name his older daughter his ‘satisfaction’, the youthful his ‘pleasure’.

Girl Glenconner, a maid of honour on the Coronation, remarked that if George had lived, Margaret would in all probability have married Charles ‘Sunny’ Vanderbilt, Duke of Marlborough — ‘and had Blenheim for her palace’. Extra of this, please!