CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Even David Attenborough has never had to fend off a frisky female sloth!

Guess you didn’t know gorillas can sing. It is sensible when you concentrate on it — they’ve received chests like beer barrels. With a bit coaching, they might most likely handle opera.

However their musical skills had been a secret, till the hidden cameras of Spy In The Wild (BBC1) had been deployed. Caught off-guard by a woolly doll with a zoom lens in a single eye, a mountain gorilla troupe in Uganda warbled and hummed as they tucked right into a breakfast of leaves plucked contemporary from the forest.

A Mountain gorilla household seems to be in the direction of the digital camera. Caught off-guard by a woolly doll with a zoom lens in a single eye, a mountain gorilla troupe in Uganda warbled and hummed

There was no mistaking the which means of their chorused harmonies. These had been blissful animals, utterly relaxed. We’ve seen them taking a look at ease earlier than, most notably in that well-known Life On Earth sequence with David Attenborough from 1979.

However they had been on finest behaviour that day, warily well mannered as a result of they’d a visitor. Now, watched solely by an imitation child gorilla, they had been utterly with out inhibitions.

When these spy cameras work, they’ve the benefit of being utterly unobtrusive.

Pioneer film-maker John Downer and his staff initially developed the idea to get nearer to Emperor penguins: TV crews usually are not allowed to barge into the penguin huddles, for worry of unsettling the birds, in order that they began hiding miniature cameras in pretend rocks and eggs.

The expertise is way extra superior now. Distant management turtles and caiman crocs had been so convincingly actual different animals didn’t give them a second look.

A 3-toed sloth was much more efficient: one feminine very slowly sauntered as much as it, rubbed its nostril with hers and let loose a yowl in its face that meant, ‘Why don’t you come up and see me a while?’ The digital camera sloth froze. No person informed it woman sloths may play quick and unfastened.

Superpower of the evening On the identical time David Tennant was narrating Spy In The Wild, he was additionally starring because the demon Crowley in Good Omens (BBC2). Tomorrow he heads the forged of C4’s Deadwater Fell. He’s not simply good, he’s magic!

Different animals discovered that the spy was an imposter, however most of them didn’t object — aside from a younger elephant that took a dislike to an eavesdropping mechanical egret and stomped on it.

Recognizing an intruder, capuchin monkeys within the Amazon screeched to frighten it away, however guessed inside seconds that this was no odd primate.

To observe their faces in close-up as they peered and poked was fascinating. An entire vary of recognisable feelings flickered over their options — first worry and anger, then crossness, adopted by puzzlement, wariness after which curiosity.

All this was pure and uninhibited as a result of they’d no thought we had been watching. That’s the marvel of this sequence.

Hugh Laurie is a type of actors who, like a capuchin monkey, can let a cascade of feelings flicker over his face, telling a narrative with out talking a phrase.

He did it at the beginning of Avenue 5 (Sky One), a sitcom by Armando Iannucci a couple of spaceship cruising the photo voltaic system with 5,000 fractious passengers. Hugh performs the charismatic, effortlessly succesful captain, like a brainier model of James T Kirk.

Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark (centre), Andy Buckley as Frank Kelly (far left) and Rebecca Entrance as Karen Kelly (center left) in a sitcom by Armando Iannucci

However hints of doubt and deceit flashed on his face when he thought nobody may see. The second he dropped the pretence and admitted he was a pretend with no thought pilot an interplanetary cruiser, after a gravity hiccup hurled the ship off target, the twist felt plausible. He’d slipped us the wink.

He’s not the one star. Rebecca Entrance is having the time of her life as a stroppy passenger with a Sharon Osbourne hairdo and an perspective to match.

Sci-fi comedy doesn’t often attraction to normal viewers, because the comedy consists principally of in-jokes.

However Avenue 5 is extra like a send-up of catastrophe motion pictures. It simply occurs to be set in area.