CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: A riotous night with Dame Edna

Dame Edna Guidelines The Waves

Ranking:

The Graham Norton Present

Ranking:

These individuals all have one factor in frequent: Lauren Bacall, Roger Moore, Ursula Andress, Rudolf Nureyev, Ted Heath, Liza Minnelli, Tony Curtis, Jerry Corridor, Sean Connery and Zsa Zsa Gabor. And Joan Rivers. And Dusty Springfield. Oh, and Cliff Richard.

Truly, we won’t actually matter Cliff as a result of he was ejected mid-interview for being insufficiently well-known. However the remaining had been all favoured company on Dame Edna Everage’s chat present within the 1980s.

The unique Housewife Famous person retired in 2015, after a farewell tour, and has lived in close to seclusion together with her untold wealth ever since — solely not often venturing again into the general public eye, as an example on the In the present day programme final September to mark the departure of John Humphrys.

The largest identify on Dame Edna Guidelines The Waves was Sharon Osbourne

So if she was ever going to revive her great present, with its withering celeb put-downs and shameless self-promotion, you could possibly ensure her company can be starrier than ever. Barack and Michelle Obama, on the very least . . . a duet from Taylor Swift and Girl Gaga . . . and wouldn’t it be an excessive amount of to hope for a glimpse of Meghan?

Apparently, sure, a lot an excessive amount of. Because the Aussie empress returned for a one-off particular, Dame Edna Guidelines The Waves (BBC1), the largest identify was Sharon Osbourne, the erstwhile X Issue decide and devotee of the plastic surgeon’s knife.

‘After all I recognise you,’ Edna stated, ‘however you’ve got been to the panel beaters a couple of occasions.’

Sharon shared a settee with ‘Choose’ Rob Rinder, foodie Rick Stein, actress Emily Atack from 2018’s I am A Celeb and Countryfile’s Anita Rani. That line-up would look lacklustre on Celeb Pointless. For the resurrection of one of many funniest comedian characters ever to reign on TV, it was weaker than non-alcoholic prosecco.

I can solely guess this was a part of Barry Humphries’ masterplan. He knew he may command any star to bop attendance on his creation: Elton, Macca, even The Donald would come working. Extra enjoyable, maybe, to put declare to primetime on BBC1, on one of many largest nights of the yr, and serve up a tapas of lukewarm nonentities.

Correction of the previous yr: How did the Northern Irish hometown of Derry Ladies (C4) honour its sitcom superstars, I requested in my quiz of 2019’s TV: with the keys to town or a mural on a pub? A Derry reader tells me the reply is . . . each!

In each different respect, the present was unchanged from its heyday greater than 30 years in the past. The set was similar, aside from the portholes: the Dame was on her superyacht, the Ocean Widow, crusing shark-infested waters to discourage the taxman.

She greeted the viewers with the normal shriek of, ‘Hiya, possums!’ and even the home band was nonetheless beneath the baton of Laurie Holloway. Solely the silently depressing determine slumped at her facet was completely different. Emily Perry, who performed Dame Edna’s long-time companion, Madge Allsop, died on the age of 100 in 2008.

As Edna put it, she ‘carked it’ — a brutal little bit of Australian slang. Madge’s wrinkles turned so unhealthy, she defined, that finally they joined up and she or he turned ruched. Then it was curtains.

At this level I used to be laughing a lot, Edna may have launched two gerbils on a wheel and I might have nonetheless felt entertained.

A lot larger stars arrived for The Graham Norton Present (BBC1), together with Hollywood’s Tom Hanks. Actor Stephen Graham, Spice Woman Mel C and world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua swelled the ranks.

Norton can appeal to actual abilities, coax nice tales from them and maintain management after they get feisty: Hanks fancied chairing the present himself, however the host stored reeling him in.

Nonetheless, the query is, would we watch if he had nothing higher to supply than Choose Rinder and Emily Atack?

After all we would not.

Dame Edna wins once more.