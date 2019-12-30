CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Stuck in a flat, Bryansk the lynx is more scaredy-cat than big cat

Snow Cats And Me

Quizmaster

Poor previous Bryansk the lynx has had a rotten Christmas. He’s been given the best present of all, his freedom . . . and all he needed was a scratching publish, possibly with a feather and a bell on high.

Bryansk was raised from kittenhood in a Moscow flat as a pet, by an animal lover whose forte was not ahead planning.

Child lynxes are lovable handfuls of deaf-and-blind fluff, however that doesn’t final.

This movie exhibits us wild behaviour beneath managed circumstances within the protected enclosure the place massive cat specialist Dr Victor Lukarevsky helps put together the animals to fend for themselves. He’s pictured above with the younger animals

At six months previous, defined wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan on Snow Cats And Me (BBC2), they’re as massive as labradors however with many extra sharp bits.

Think about that sitting in your lap, lovingly kneading your legs with inch-long, needle-pointed claws.

Bryansk’s proprietor was desirous to be rid of him and his sister, Dasha — despite the fact that he’d paid 80,000 roubles (about £1,000) for every as kittens.

Dasha, who was noticed like a leopard, appeared eager to find the nice outdoor . . . however Bryansk, who had the look of an enormous ginger tom, simply needed to curve up on the couch.

He wasn’t a intelligent cat. Gordon dangled a rooster carcass over him and Bryansk couldn’t work out learn how to leap for it.

It’s arduous to think about him looking for rabbits, the wild lynx’s staple prey: if he killed one by chance, he’d be traumatised.

This two-part documentary follows the sample of Gordon’s movie final 12 months about bears, monitoring them from rescue, by way of rehabilitation, to launch.

Once I interviewed him final month, he defined that this method gives unrivalled alternatives for close-up filming.

‘Getting this close in the wild would be unbelievably difficult,’ he advised me. ‘In Siberia, the place prey is few and much between, they cowl big distances.

‘You may see their tracks, however they’re very elusive — I’ve been fortunate sufficient to identify a lynx twice, however you may spend a lifetime wanting and by no means see one.’

This movie exhibits us wild behaviour beneath managed circumstances within the protected enclosure the place massive cat specialist Dr Victor Lukarevsky helps put together the animals to fend for themselves.

Nevertheless it additionally introduced us nose to nose with the horrific circumstances suffered by the lynxes earlier than rescue. Miass and Koshka had been trapped by a furrier who saved them for 4 years in shoebox cages in his storage as a breeding pair.

Their cubs have been killed for his or her skins. With such cruelty overshadowing the documentary, it was generally arduous to understand the fantastic thing about the cats themselves.

It’s troublesome to see what likelihood poor Bryansk, particularly, has for survival.

Survival hopes have been additionally skinny for the brainboxes on Quizmaster (ITV) as 15 veterans of basic information gameshows have been put to the check by Jeremy Vine.

Dealing with rapid-fire questions on all the things from nuclear physics to the profession of Piers Morgan, winners from The Chase, College Problem, Fifteen To One and Mastermind tried to beat one another to the buzzer.

However one format emerged triumphant. The ultimate three have been all champions of Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? — and even the genial Canadian genius Eric Monkman couldn’t sustain with them.

Kevin Ashman, many instances Mind of Britain, went out when he failed to call 18 Agatha Christie novels inside half a minute.

The chief drawback of the present was that, with so many contenders, it took an age to get began. Introductions took greater than seven minutes — after which half the hopefuls have been knocked out within the first spherical.

After that, the tempo picked up. Egghead Pat Gibson took the prize, proving he knew oodles of trivia about each lethal ailments and the Spice Ladies. What a weird mixture.

Monotone of the weekend:

Motoring presenter Freddie Flintoff was an ideal cricketer, however he’s a rotten reader.

Ploughing by way of his voiceover on the High Gear Nepal Particular (BBC2), he gave the impression of a sulky schoolboy pressured to recite poetry aloud.