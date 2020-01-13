CHSAA Hall of Fame announces 31st anniversary class

The Colorado Excessive Faculty Actions Affiliation Corridor of Fame on Monday introduced its 31st anniversary class, which incorporates 4 athletes and three coaches.

Right here’s a take a look at the most recent inductees:

Coaches

Pueblo Centennial’s Pete Falletta (athletic director, cross nation and observe and subject)

Fountain-Fort Carson’s Ben Montoya (observe and subject)

Kent Denver’s Scott Yates (soccer and athletic director)

Athletes

Horizon’s Jamie Carey (basketball)

Steamboat Springs’ Katie Carter (volleyball)

Air Academy’s Andrea (Melde) Hooks (soccer)

Cheyenne Mountain’s Becky (Varum) Bucolo (tennis)

The category might be inducted in a ceremony that takes place at 6:30 p.m. April 14 on the Marriott Lodge-Denver Tech Heart. Tickets are $60 and could be bought by contacting CHSAA at 303-344-5050.