The Colorado Excessive Faculty Actions Affiliation Corridor of Fame on Monday introduced its 31st anniversary class, which incorporates 4 athletes and three coaches.
Right here’s a take a look at the most recent inductees:
Coaches
- Pueblo Centennial’s Pete Falletta (athletic director, cross nation and observe and subject)
- Fountain-Fort Carson’s Ben Montoya (observe and subject)
- Kent Denver’s Scott Yates (soccer and athletic director)
Athletes
- Horizon’s Jamie Carey (basketball)
- Steamboat Springs’ Katie Carter (volleyball)
- Air Academy’s Andrea (Melde) Hooks (soccer)
- Cheyenne Mountain’s Becky (Varum) Bucolo (tennis)
The category might be inducted in a ceremony that takes place at 6:30 p.m. April 14 on the Marriott Lodge-Denver Tech Heart. Tickets are $60 and could be bought by contacting CHSAA at 303-344-5050.
