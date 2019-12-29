News TV SHOWS

Chuck Taylor Isn’t The Best Friend He Could Be For Trent Before Facing Jon Moxley

December 30, 2019
Jon Moxley is ready to face Trent on Dynamite subsequent week. Their January 1st match might be price watching, however Chuck Taylor isn’t too assured.

Trent tweeted out one phrase as a response to AEW’s announcement of this match on Dynamite. He simply tweeted out: “Fight.” Then Chuck Taylor fired off a reply implying that his tag crew accomplice may die by the hands of Moxley on Wednesday.

hahaha oh man he’s gonna kill you

We’ll must see how Trent does in opposition to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite subsequent week. He’s centered on making a giant impression and everybody concerned has a fantastic alternative to kick off 2020 the correct means subsequent week.



