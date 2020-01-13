Chucky TV series release date, cast and plot

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Sorry, Jack… Chucky’s again.

SyFy has ordered a full season of Chucky, a spin-off of the long-lasting Kid’s Play movie sequence. Franchise creator Don Mancini will put on a number of hats on the serial, serving as govt producer, author, and showrunner, and he’ll additionally direct the pilot episode (through The Hollywood Reporter).

The sequence may have nothing to do with the 2019 theatrical reboot Kid’s Play, which took place as the results of an odd scenario with regard to the unique 1988 movie’s rights. Mentioned rights are held by MGM-United Artists, the unique flick’s distributor — however they do not lengthen to its sequels, of which there have been six, all written and creatively guided by Mancini. He holds the rights to these movies, which means that the SyFy sequence will likely be a continuation of the unique franchise’s story, whereas MGM-UA is free to make as many sequels as they want to their reboot (which, given its paltry field workplace efficiency, in all probability aren’t within the playing cards anyway).

Received all of that? Nice. Chucky has been in improvement for nicely over a yr, and apparently, the pinnacle honchos at SyFy are digging what they’ve seen up to now. Whereas we do not have a ton of particulars on the upcoming sequence but, we do have just a few attention-grabbing tidbits; we’re additionally going to be participating in some wanton hypothesis, as we’re wont to do.

If you happen to’re as psyched to see Chucky wisecracking and stabbing his means throughout the small display as we’re, you could wish to bookmark this web page, as a result of we’ll be updating it any time new data turns into obtainable. Here is every part we find out about Chucky up to now.

