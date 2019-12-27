Church of England reverend Jonathan Fletcher 77 Wimbledon south London fresh abuse claims

By Every day Mail Reporter

A number one Church of England reverend could face a legal probe after alleged abuse victims claimed they endured bare ice baths, beatings and massages.

Rev Jonathan Fletcher, 77, was already banned from preaching at his church in Wimbledon, south west London, following a string of allegations he ‘spiritually abused’ susceptible adults.

However additional particulars emerged final evening of disturbing acts the disgraced former vicar allegedly inflicted on his victims, who need a recent police inquiry.

5 nameless victims declare they suffered sexually inappropriate feedback and questions on masturbation, bullying and intimidation, The Every day Telergraph reported.

Some have been made to affix Mr Fletcher in a unadorned sauna and endure nude massages with oil, it was claimed.

One mentioned he was crushed with what was known as ‘six of the most effective with a fitness center shoe on a naked bottom’.

They are saying the reverend was additionally identified for his ‘good sense of humour’ which, mixed together with his ‘manipulative and controlling tendencies’, might legally represent an abuse of energy.

Mr Fletcher’s permission to officiate within the Diocese of Southwark was revoked in 2017 over allegations courting again to his tenure as vicar of Emmanuel Church in Wimbledon between 1982 and 2012.

Additional abuse allegations have been made in September 2018 however police didn’t proceed their investigation.

The alleged victims are actually looking for authorized recommendation to see if his actions warrant legal costs.

Emmanuel Church, they declare, didn’t take their considerations critically regardless of their reporting of the abuse.

One sufferer mentioned: ‘We do not really feel that we will go wherever, mainly. There isn’t any one excessive up that we belief.’

One other mentioned: ‘There must be a legal investigation into not solely Jonathan’s actions but additionally how witnesses have been silenced.’

An Emmanuel Church spokeswoman informed The Telegraph an impartial evaluation has been commissioned into safeguarding and Mr Fletcher, with alleged victims inspired to take part.

The church was approached for additional remark final evening.

Mr Fletcher denied he humiliated individuals or made derogatory feedback about their look, and mentioned he by no means gave ice baths, however ‘very hardly ever’ gave a ‘chilly tub’.

He mentioned ‘something that occurred was completely consensual and non-sexual’ and ‘the punishments have been a) consensual, and b) mutual’.

He mentioned he was ‘deeply, deeply sorry for anyone that I’ve damage or harmed in any approach’, including: ‘If I knew the people that I had harmed I might search their forgiveness and ask to apologise.’

In June this yr, after an article exposing Mr Fletcher’s preaching ban, Southwark Diocese confirmed allegations had been made round his doubtlessly ‘dangerous’ conduct towards ‘susceptible adults who could also be looking for his non secular steerage’.

On the time, Sarah Corridor, the safeguarding officer and girls’s employee at Emmanuel Church, mentioned: ‘We’re appalled and saddened by what has been disclosed.

‘We apologise to all those that have been affected.

‘Every time we have now turn out to be conscious of Jonathan Fletcher looking for to minister, and though it’s not our formal accountability to take action, we have now taken such steps as we will to cease him.’

The church additionally provided ‘impartial pastoral and counselling assist’ to those that got here ahead and added it was ‘actively taking steps to determine others in want’.

Mr Fletcher subsequently admitted to inflicting sanctions on his prayer group together with ‘going with out chocolate, chilly baths and school-type fitness center punishments.’

In an announcement he mentioned: ‘Though on the time we undoubtedly didn’t assume we have been doing something incorrect, I’ve seen since that it might have brought on a lot hurt each to people and to the popularity of conservative evangelicalism for which I’m profoundly sorry.’

He denied massages had ‘erotic or sexual overtones’.